After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in on Thursday, the portfolios of ministers in the second term of Modi government is out. Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence Minister, and Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Finance Minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry, while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to a communiqu issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.





PM Modi along with other ministers during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)





Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Finance and Corporate Affairs minister while Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways and will also hold the portfolio of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.





Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the ministries of Railways and Commerce and Industry, while Ravi Shankar Prasad will continue to helm the Ministry of Law, and Communication and IT Ministries.





However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios that are not allocated. BJP president Amit Shah is making his debut in the Central government.





Other ministers appointed include DV Sadananda Gowda as Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Narendra Singh Tomar as Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj; Harsimrat Kaur Badal as Minister of Food Processing Industries; Thaawar Chand Gehlot as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Ram Vilas Paswan of LJP will hold Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

A new Ministry of Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be its minister.





Among the new Cabinet ministers for the second term in the Modi government, Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Harsh Vardhan will be the new Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Earth Sciences.





Dharmendra Pradhan, who was previously the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been given the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Steel. Mahendra Nath Pandey will now be in-charge as the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and former MSME minister Giriraj Singh is the new Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.



