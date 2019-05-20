EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Spencer's Retail to acquire Godrej's Nature's Basket for Rs 300 Cr

Kolkata-based Spencer's Retail on Friday said it will acquire 100 percent stake in grocery chain Nature's Basket for Rs 300 crore.

Press Trust of India
20th May 2019
14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Kolkata-based Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday said it will acquire 100 percent stake in grocery chain Nature's Basket -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries Ltd -- for a cash consideration of Rs 300 crore.


The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, which runs 156 grocery stores in 39 cities, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.39 crore for the fiscal 2018-19 against a loss of Rs 14.12 crore a year ago. Spencer's Retail provides a wide range of quality products to its key consumers across categories such as food, fashion, personal care, home essentials, electrical, and electronics.


Shashwat Goenka, the group's sector Head, Retail and FMCG, said, "Nature's Basket will make Spencer's a truly national player, giving it access to the west of India through its 36 stores in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru."


Also Read: Flipkart launches online grocery store ‘Supermart’ in Mumbai


The deal is subject to approval of the shareholders of both the companies.


"Looking forward, we realised... we need to pass on the torch to owners who have prioritised retail in their portfolio strategy and have the relevant ecosystems to take the business to the next level," said Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group.


Spencer's Retail chain doubled its sales to Rs 2,215 crore for the year under review compared to Rs 1,051 crore in FY18, the company said.


Its consolidated net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 1.83 crore, with a topline of Rs 531 crore.


In the fiscal ended March 31, total sales of Nature's Basket was Rs 338 crore. Mumbai-based Nature's Basket, a neighbourhood convenience store format grocery retailer, sells products ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables, fish and meat since 2005.


Spencer's Retail will acquire NBL's entire share capital, comprising 445,830,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.


Also Read: Spencer's enters online space with meragrocer acquisition


FMCG startup Pipal Tree Beverages raises funding from ITI Growth Opportunities Fund


14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi