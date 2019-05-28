EDITIONS
Ola Electric appoints former Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin on its board

Arun Sarin, the former CEO of Vodafone Group, is looking forward to working with Bhavish Aggarwal and the Ola Electric team towards 'their bold vision for the future of mobility'.

Apurva P
28th May 2019
Ola Electric has announced the appointment of Arun Sarin as an independent director on its board. Arun is the former CEO of Vodafone Group and serves on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, Charles Schwab, and Ola’s parent company ANI Technologies.


Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, said,


“Ola Electric aims to build an ecosystem that can accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in India and across the world. Arun’s experience of building global businesses and his deep understanding of emerging markets and opportunities will be very valuable for us at Ola Electric in executing towards our mission. Over the years, his guidance and support have helped Ola grow as an organisation with a global perspective. We look forward to his continued guidance and mentorship.”


An IIT- Kharagpur graduate, Arun has an MS in engineering and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.


Arun initially worked with Pacific Telesis Group and had held a series of senior management positions. He was later appointed President of AirTouch Communications, following the company’s demerger from the group. He was a key negotiator in the successful acquisition of AirTouch by Vodafone Group.


Speaking on his appointment to Ola Electric’s board, Arun Sarin said, “Electric mobility at scale is the need of the hour and can help us solve some of the world’s most complex problems like climate change, pollution, over- dependence on non-renewables among others.”


“Ola Electric is pioneering the change by building an ecosystem that can help catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles globally. I look forward to working with Bhavish and the team at Ola Electric, towards their bold vision for the future of mobility,” he added.


Recently, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, invested in Ola Electric as a part of the entity's Series A funding. Ola Electric raised Rs 400 crore in March this year.


Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

