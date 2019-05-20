EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Failure builds character - your startup fix for the week

Team YS
20th May 2019
For entrepreneurs, failure is a part of life. Successful startup founders become heroes and inspirations for others. But, for every success story, there are many others that have failed – some in the initial stages, others later. Exactly what is the emotional cost that a founder pays when their startup shuts down?


Someone once said, "You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character." And with more and more entrepreneurs coming back for a second and even third inning, this stands true more than ever.


Look at K Vaitheeswaran, who came back to entrepreneurship 20 years after setting up his first startup, which was also India's first ecommerce platform.


So, hey - dust yourself up for we have a bouquet of startup stories to build your character this Monday!



Delhi-based Lawyer 24x wants to be the Uber for legal help


India sees 16 lakh new cases filed every month. So, where do you get quick and reliable legal help? Delhi-based bootstrapped Lawyer24x has one aim - to be the “Uber” for legal help. Found in October 2017, the startup launched an app in March 2018 that brings lawyers clauses and sections of the IPC without even using the internet. 



This startup has built a private social network for gated communities


The world is increasingly becoming smaller and more connected with social media, mobile devices and more. Milo, which means meet in Hindi, is a Bengaluru-based startup that is trying to build a community-focused social media experience. Users could find a last-minute babysitter within their residential complex, or even find someone to play basketball with!



Kota-based Zepcross uses innovation for multi-functional backpacks


With everything else developing so fast around us, our bags need to keep up to meet our evolving needs. Kota-based Rohan Sharma and Nishant Sharma believe that bags need to be more than just durabie, good looking, and functional. “A good bag means meeting requirements of a fast-paced life, which most working people have these days,” says Rohan. So, what did they about it? Built a smart bag.



IIT alumni want businesses to outsource R&D and enable ‘make in India’


Kolkata-based MetnMat Research believes that outsourcing R&D can help businesses develop an economical cost structure, enabling them to focus on core competencies, and make optimum use of resources. The founders are keen to make R&D affordable, accessible, and accelerated.



Former Mindtree employees are using AI to up your shopping game


There are just too many options today. As the internet grows, so do our options - making choosing very complicated. AskSid, founded in 2017, is here to help. The startup delivers three business outcomes – conversations with shoppers to simplifying experiences, better product catalogues to showcase items to a customer, and marketing insights for businesses to do better. 



Rupeetalk founder started up in healthtech with an e-diagnostics startup


Gurugram-based KlinicApp has solved the varied pricing issue by introducing the 'One Nation, One Price' concept. This means if you request for a service in Kochi or Kolkata, the cost remains the same. Founded in November 2015, it is an e-diagnostics startup that provides services at home, across the country at the same cost.


Authors
Team YS

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

