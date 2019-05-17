EDITIONS
Walmart CEO impressed by Flipkart ops; OYO launches 'Lite' app

Team YS
17th May 2019
Global retailer Walmart is excited about the market opportunity from Flipkart, its India ecommerce subsidiary. The Indian startup continues to positively contribute to the company's overall international sales, though it is a drag on its operating income. President & CEO Doug McMillon said that he is impressed with the teams in India and their 'ability to innovate for customers with speed'


walmart


India’s digital payments industry reacts to RBI’s Vision 2021


The Reserve Bank of India has put out its vision document outlining its roadmap for the payments system for 2019-2021, aiming to enhance the foundation built over so far. While the pursuit towards a ‘less cash’ and a less-card India continues, RBI also wants to also ensure increased efficiency, and uninterrupted availability of safe, secure, accessible and affordable payment systems.



OYO launches 'Lite' app globally for low connectivity areas


Hospitality unicorn OYO Hotels and Homes unveiled its 'OYO Lite' app, a lightweight version of its hotel-booking mobile app. This is aimed at users in areas that have low connectivity and bad network. The company claims that the app retains all the functionalities of the original OYO app and said that it is currently live and available on Android devices worldwide.


oyo


What's the emotional cost a founder pays when the startup shuts down?


Failures in the startup ecosystem are a given. But what about the founder? How do they deal with the pressures and the emotional burden of the shutdown of their venture? While successful startup founders achieve hero status, who will talk about the others? Because, for every one successful founder, there are plenty who have failed.



Facebook, Google, Amazon sign global pact to fight extremist content online


Two months after the horrifying attacks in Christchurch, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter have come together to address violent content on their platforms. The companies have signed the Christchurch Call to Action - a commitment by global governments and these tech corporations to eliminate hate speech online.


Authors
Team YS

