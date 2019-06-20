[Jobs Roundup] If you are an engineer excited to build cool products, these startups are the place to be

The Indian startup ecosystem is thriving and contributing towards a digital India. Today, almost anything can be done online. From ordering food to making payments, getting your groceries, and even getting healthcare services, startups have managed to fill most of the needs of the hour.





And who are the people at these startups building these services? Engineers! And guess what? Startups and companies are looking for more engineers to work with them at various roles. YourStory has curated a list of available jobs.





Amazon Web Services

AWS Managed Services-Operations Engineer

Experience needed: 4 years





As a member of the managed services team, the candidate will be working with operation engineers, database engineers, and network engineers. The candidate will have to work on critical, highly complex customer problems that will span multiple AWS services. The candidate will also have to collaborate and help build utilities and tools for internal use to enable AWS engineers to operate safely at high-speed and a wide scale.





For more information, click here.





Swiggy

DevOps Engineer

Experience needed: 3 years





As a DevOps engineer, the candidate will have to conceptualise, architect, and build a containerised infrastructure using Docker, Mesosphere or similar SaaS platforms, and also build a secured network utilising Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) with inputs from the security team. The candidate will also have to interface with developers and triage SQL queries that need to be executed in production environments.





For more information, click here.









Swiggy

Senior Engineering Manager

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate should have a deep understanding and expertise with highly transactional, large relational and complex systems. The candidate should also have hands-on understanding of technology and architecture in a highly scalable environment. The candidate should also be able to provide technical leadership to major projects, build and manage a team of 10-15 top notch engineers.





For more information, click here.





Ola Cabs

Site Reliability Engineer II

Experience needed: 5 years





As Site Reliability Engineer, the candidate should have a good understanding of handling big data technologies like Hadoop, MapReduce, Oozie, Spark, Storm, HBase technologies and should be able to adapt to new technologies as well. The candidate should also have a good knowledge of various NoSQL storage technologies including KeyValue, ColumnFamily.





For more information, click here.





Ola Cabs

Data Platform Engineer II

Experience needed: 5 years





The candidate should be able to utilise programming languages like Java, Python, and Open-Source RDBMS and NoSQL databases. The candidate should be familiar with leveraging DevOps techniques and practices like continuous integration, continuous deployment, test automation, build automation, and test-driven development to enable the rapid delivery of working code utilising tools like Jenkins, Maven, Git, and Docker. The candidate will have to collaborate as part of a cross-functional agile team to create and enhance software that enables state of the art, next generation big data and fast data applications.





For more information, click here.





CureFit

Frontend Engineer

Experience needed: 1 year





The candidate will join CureFit’s app and front-end team, which is responsible for delivering an exceptional product experience to users, both in terms of usability and performance. As a front-end engineer, the candidate will be involved in feature development, performance improvement, and experimentation. The candidate will need to have hands-on experience working with or building ecommerce products or platforms.





For more information, click here.





OYO

Junior Engineer - Cloud Kitchen

Experience needed: 3-4 years





The candidate should have a sound knowledge of electrical distributor system, electrical protection, fault identification and reification, LT panels, and HT side among other things. The candidate will have to carry out on‐site field visit to properties for fault rectification and preventive measures and must ensure minimum blocked kitchen due to maintenance issues. The candidate will also have to prepare and submit timely reports on breakdowns, preventive maintenance schedules, and turnaround times.





For more information, click here.





OYO

Software Engineer

Experience needed: 1-3 years





As software engineer, the candidate will have to build structure, reusable code and libraries for future use. The candidate should also optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability. The candidate will also be responsible for maintaining, contributing, and adhering to programming practices and guidelines. The candidate will have to create new, world-class user experience using the latest in frontend UX platforms and technologies.





For more information, click here.







