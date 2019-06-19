5 startups win WhatsApp's grand startup challenge; Razorpay raises $75M

We have all complained about India's poor education system at one point or the other. But how many of us have actually done something about it? And, how many times have we thought of having an institution that will make our students future ready so that they can redefine technology and India's future with it? Well, look no further. Here's story of how 45 entrepreneurs who pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university to make India future-ready.





A part of Team Plaksha.









This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Geetha Manjunath, Co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Niramai Technologies, an AI-based healthcare startup. In a conversation with YourStory, Geetha charts her journey from working on India’s first supercomputer to building Niramai.





Geetha Manjunath, Co-founder Niramai









WhatsApp India on Tuesday handed cheques for $50,000 each to the five winners of a grand startup challenge it had organised with Startup India, the government's flagship initiative. The five startups were selected from 10 firms that had been shortlisted to pitch to a jury of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs based on their ability to solve real problems faced by Indians using technology and innovative thinking.





The winners of the grand startup challenge with Abhijit Bose, India Head, WhatsApp (third from left). The challenge was held by WhatsApp India in partnership with the government's flagship Startup India initiative.









Ashwini Nandkishore Pepiya was Swiggy’s first female delivery partner in Gujarat. She moved to Bengaluru with her family for better opportunities, and believes that women are capable of doing any kind of work. She may have switched cities for bigger and better opportunities, but Ashwini’s commitment remains the same. Getting food delivered on time and without any hassle.













Rainbow-themed celebrations have kicked off across India. After all, June is International Pride Month. And in recognition and solidarity, popular dating apps such as Bumble, Tinder, and OKCupid have added tech-enabled solutions and features for the LGBTQIA+ community in a push towards inclusivity and visibility.













After months of speculation, Facebook announced its entry into the cryptocurrency and financial services market with a new digital wallet: Calibra. The wallet is still in the works and is likely to launch in 2020. It will be available in Messenger, WhatsApp, and even as a standalone app. With Calibra, consumers will be able to use to save, send and spend Libra - a new blockchain-based global currency developed by Facebook.













Brothers Akshay and Akash Hegde, while working on their family business, saw multiple pain points while in the market. These included procurement issues like sub-optimal pricing, delivery service levels, and streamlined supply that posed production challenges. Seeing an opportunity, the duo came up with the idea of ShakeDeal – a B2B ecommerce platform that solves problems in the procurement and distribution space in 2016. Soon, the brothers were joined by their friend Santhosh Reddy as a Co-founder.













Bengaluru-based Razorpay raised $75 million as a part of its Series C funding, led by new investors Ribbit Capital and Sequoia India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator. The online payments solution provider will use the capital to scale up its new product suite, which includes neo-banking platform Razorpay X and lending arm Razorpay Capital.





Razorpay founders: Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar

