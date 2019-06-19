EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

5 startups win WhatsApp's grand startup challenge; Razorpay raises $75M

Team YS
19th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

We have all complained about India's poor education system at one point or the other. But how many of us have actually done something about it? And, how many times have we thought of having an institution that will make our students future ready so that they can redefine technology and India's future with it? Well, look no further. Here's story of how 45 entrepreneurs who pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university to make India future-ready.


plaksha

A part of Team Plaksha.


Techie Tuesday: From building India’s first supercomputer to finding a non-invasive way of detecting breast cancer


This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Geetha Manjunath, Co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Niramai Technologies, an AI-based healthcare startup. In a conversation with YourStory, Geetha charts her journey from working on India’s first supercomputer to building Niramai.


Techie Tuesday: Geetha Manjunath

Geetha Manjunath, Co-founder Niramai


WhatsApp India just gave $50,000 each to 5 Indian startups


WhatsApp India on Tuesday handed cheques for $50,000 each to the five winners of a grand startup challenge it had organised with Startup India, the government's flagship initiative. The five startups were selected from 10 firms that had been shortlisted to pitch to a jury of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs based on their ability to solve real problems faced by Indians using technology and innovative thinking.


WhatsApp India startup challenge

The winners of the grand startup challenge with Abhijit Bose, India Head, WhatsApp (third from left). The challenge was held by WhatsApp India in partnership with the government's flagship Startup India initiative.


Swiggy’s first female delivery partner in Gujarat is breaking barriers in Bengaluru


Ashwini Nandkishore Pepiya was Swiggy’s first female delivery partner in Gujarat. She moved to Bengaluru with her family for better opportunities, and believes that women are capable of doing any kind of work. She may have switched cities for bigger and better opportunities, but Ashwini’s commitment remains the same. Getting food delivered on time and without any hassle.



This Pride Month, Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid are swiping right on inclusion


Rainbow-themed celebrations have kicked off across India. After all, June is International Pride Month. And in recognition and solidarity, popular dating apps such as Bumble, Tinder, and OKCupid have added tech-enabled solutions and features for the LGBTQIA+ community in a push towards inclusivity and visibility.


online dating


Facebook announces new global currency and digital wallet


After months of speculation, Facebook announced its entry into the cryptocurrency and financial services market with a new digital wallet: Calibra. The wallet is still in the works and is likely to launch in 2020. It will be available in Messenger, WhatsApp, and even as a standalone app. With Calibra, consumers will be able to use to save, send and spend Libra - a new blockchain-based global currency developed by Facebook. 


Facebook_Calibra


These brothers left family business to build B2B online marketplace


Brothers Akshay and Akash Hegde, while working on their family business, saw multiple pain points while in the market. These included procurement issues like sub-optimal pricing, delivery service levels, and streamlined supply that posed production challenges. Seeing an opportunity, the duo came up with the idea of ShakeDeal – a B2B ecommerce platform that solves problems in the procurement and distribution space in 2016. Soon, the brothers were joined by their friend Santhosh Reddy as a Co-founder.



Razorpay raises $75M in Series C led by Ribbit Capital, Sequoia


Bengaluru-based Razorpay raised $75 million as a part of its Series C funding, led by new investors Ribbit Capital and Sequoia India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator. The online payments solution provider will use the capital to scale up its new product suite, which includes neo-banking platform Razorpay X and lending arm Razorpay Capital. 


Razorpay

Razorpay founders: Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

5 startups win WhatsApp's grand startup challenge; Razorpay raises $75M

Latest Stories

Infrastructure, investment, innovation: how Africa is accelerating digital transformation

by Madanmohan Rao

How Swiggy, India’s largest food delivery service, delivers a better customer experience with Sumo Logic

by Ryan Frantz

Conversational AI: the customers’ new best friend

by Kartik Poddar

Why this Yuvraj Singh-backed healthtech startup is looking at diagnostics as a B2C model

by Sindhu Kashyap

[Startup Bharat] Why engineering major Greaves Cotton is betting big on electric, starting with its Ampere Vehicles buy

by Sindhu Kashyap

An Israeli startup set out to be the ‘Flipboard for video’ and is now building the future of video technology

by Sohini Mitter

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

FANI- Fundraiser for Odisha Cyclone Victims

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online