Sahara Group forays into electric vehicle business to push adoption in Tier II and III cities

The business group will offer a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) along with advanced allied services.Press Trust of India
Sahara Group announced on Tuesday its foray into the automobile sector under the brand name 'Sahara Evols'.
The business venture will offer a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) along with advanced allied services. The product portfolio of Sahara Evols comprises variants of electric scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and cargo vehicles. It is introducing a network of battery-charging-cum-swapping stations.
Starting from Lucknow, Sahara Evols will establish its ecosystem in the country's Tier-II and III cities by the end of this financial year, in a phased manner. Subsequently, in the next financial year, it will roll out its products and services pan-India.
Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrata Roy said,
"We are proud to introduce for the first time, a complete ecosystem of electric vehicles in India. Sustainable and environment-friendly modes of transportation are the need of the time. The Sahara Evols range of electric vehicles is going to be our contribution...towards alternative, sustainable, and eco-friendly modes of transportation."
The vehicles are powered by dry lithium-ion batteries. The cost of driving Sahara Evols Electric Vehicles in an average can go as low as 20 paise per kilometer against the cost of Rs 2 per kilometer on petrol vehicles, thus entailing direct and substantial economic benefits to the users.