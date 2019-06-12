EDITIONS
Tech

WhatsApp says no to spam, threatens legal action against entities abusing its platform

Facebook-owned WhatsApp says its products are not intended for bulk or automated messaging, and that these are against its terms of service. Entities 'engaged in or assisting others' will face legal action from December 7 onwards.

Press Trust of India
12th Jun 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

WhatsApp will start taking legal action against individuals and companies sending out bulk messages in violation of its service terms even if such information is available through channels outside the messaging platform.

 

Entities "engaged in or assisting others" for activities such as sending automated or bulk messages would face legal action from December 7 onwards.

 

The development assumes significance as reports claimed that these tools are being used by marketers and other entities to send out spam messages on the platform, which has more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

 

With more than 200 million users, India is a key market for WhatsApp.

 

In its FAQs section, the Facebook-owned company said its products are not intended for bulk or automated messaging, and that these are against its terms of service.

 

"In addition, beginning on December 7, 2019, WhatsApp will take legal action against those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse that violates our Terms of Service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use, even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform," it said.


Whatsapp
Also Read

WhatsApp urges users to update app after report of spyware attack


Off-platform information would include public claims from companies about their ability to use WhatsApp in violation of the messaging platform's terms.

 

"This serves as notice that we will take legal action against companies for which we only have off-platform evidence of abuse if that abuse continues beyond December 7, 2019, or if those companies are linked to on-platform evidence of abuse before that date," WhatsApp said.

 

When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company had taken action to prevent bulk messaging and maintain limits on how the platform could be used.

 

"We've also stepped up our ability to identify accounts that misuse WhatsApp and ban them from our service. We know that people want to communicate with businesses on WhatsApp, which is why we've developed WhatsApp Business and are working to expand our features and uses for these products," the spokesperson added.

 

In a white paper released in February, WhatsApp said its abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's life cycle -- at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback that it receives in the form of user reports and blocks.


Also Read

Facebook 'absolutely committed' to protecting the integrity of Indian elections, writes Ajit Mo...


Also Read

WhatsApp's new feature may take away screenshot privileges; Why VMware India wants to work with...


9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Techie Tuesday is back - this week, meet the woman who helms the tech powering Uber

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Tech-driven intra-city logistics aggregator COGOS Technologies raises $1M led by IAN

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Organic cosmetics startup Cosmeto Food raises Rs 1 Cr from Risers Accelerator fund

by Sujata Sangwan

IT services growth to remain at 6-8 pc in USD terms in FY20: ICRA

by Press Trust of India

Centre approves new agency to develop space warfare weapon systems

by Krishna Reddy

WATCH: How healthtech startup DocsApp plans to reach 1 lakh people in the remotest parts of India every day

by Vishal Krishna

Go-Jek acquires recruitment platform AirCTO, expands India operations

by Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai