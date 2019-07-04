EDITIONS
Government

India ranked third in global startup index, says Economic Survey

The year 2018 was dominated by food tech startups according to Economic Survey for 2018-19 even as it acknowledged the ecosystem was impacted due to policy ambiguity.

Thimmaya Poojary
4th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

India has been ranked third in the global startup ecosystem, and the year 2018 was dominated by foodtech startups, says the Economic Survey for 2018-19.


According to the Economic Survey, the Indian startup ecosystem witnessed a funding of $7.5 billion in 2018 as compared to $4.3 billion in 2017 though the number of deals has actually saw the decline in this two year period.


Economic srvey
Also Read

These states have launched startup policies to give fillip to the ecosystem


The retail segment of startups saw the highest investments in 2018 at $2.09 billion followed by food at $1.65 billion. The year also saw foodtech companies like Swiggy and Zomato turning into Unicorns.

However, the Economic Survey also acknowledged that policy ambiguity is creating hurdles for the startups in the country.


“Startups and innovative ventures face significantly greater uncertainty than traditional “brick-and-mortar” firms. Yet, policy ambiguities that create collateral damage for genuine risk-takers can affect investments by dampening the animal spirits in the economy,” the Survey said.


The Survey stressed that it is important to continue the creation of an ecosystem for private investment, especially in the new economy, to enable the virtuous cycle of investment, demand, exports, growth and jobs.


“Growth in the new economy cannot be fostered without an ecosystem that rewards innovation and entrepreneurship,” the survey noted.


The government also announced the “Start-up India, Standup India” initiative on August 15, 2015, which aims to create an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups. According to Economic Survey, as on March 1, 2019, 16,578 new startups were recognised across 499 districts in India.


Among the distribution of startups, Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka and Delhi, are among the top ten performers in terms of State-wise distribution of recognised startups in India.


As per industry-wise distribution of recognised startups, IT Services accounted for around 15 percent, followed by Healthcare and Life Sciences at around nine percent, and education at eight percent.

Also Read

Help citizens save, corporates succeed, and startups innovate with tax reforms

Also Read

How this STARTUP plan can help Nirmala Sitharaman Budget for 100 unicorns by 2024


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

E-pharma wants a budget with reforms that keeps up with innovation

by Pradeep Dadha

[Funding alert] MakeMyTrip raises additional Rs 34.6 Cr from its parent company in Mauritius

by Sujata Sangwan

Qualcomm India and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) sign agreement to support startups

by Tenzin Norzom

Reliance Jio rolls out digital literacy initiative for first-time internet users

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Artha Venture Fund leads investment of Rs 3.5 Cr in foodtech startup Daalchini

by Apurva P

[Funding alert] Healthtech platform MedTrail raises Rs 6.37 Cr from Strive, LetsVenture, others

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi