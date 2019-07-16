EDITIONS
India's first polo startup; Do we need 10x engineers?

Team YS
16th Jul 2019
Often called the 'sport of kings', polo is one of the world’s oldest team sports and can be traced to Persia (Iran) between 6th Century BC and the 1st Century AD. But, did you know that the modern version of the game has its roots in India?


And now, nearly 160 years later, three Indians are looking to revive and promote the sport through “India’s first polo startup,” the Royal India Polo Club (RIPC). Launched in January 2019, Gurugram-based RIPC is an invite-only members club.


There is, indeed, a startup for everything.


RIPC polo match

A polo match at RIPC


Unicorn India Ventures unveils fund of Rs 400 Cr


Mumbai-based Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) on Monday announced a Rs 400 crore tech-focused fund to back B2B companies in the pre-Series A and Series A stage. UIV will be raising capital from institutional and large family offices in India as well as other markets for the second equity fund. It has already received commitments amounting to Rs 50 crore.


Funding



Sachin Bansal invests Rs 200 Cr in Piramal Enterprises


Co-founder of Flipkart Sachin Bansal continues to diversify his investment portfolio. According to reports, Sachin has invested Rs 200 crore in the debt issue of Piramal Enterprises through the non-convertible debenture (NCD) route. Apart from financial services, Piramal Enterprises has a business interest in the pharmaceutical segment. 


angel investors bangalore

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal


This edtech startup wants to make language learning easy


Edtech startup Ardor Learning was launched to help organisations identify communication weaknesses and target outcomes. The language learning platform, which currently caters to the B2B market, offers training in 14 languages, and soon plans to make learning accessible to all with their app.


Ardor Learning

Deepak Desai, Founder and CEO, Ardor Learning


10x engineers: do startups really need them?


Last week, Shekhar Kirani, Partner of Accel India, took to Twitter to advise founders on hiring 10x engineers to ensure success. It caused a Twitterstorm. Engineers, founders, and investors from across the globe joined the discussion, most referring to this group as “brilliant jerks."


10x Engineers

Image credit: Shutterstock


How recruitment startup BeatMySalary is driving growth


BeatMySalary began as a SaaS platform for recruiters to reach relevant job seekers in quick time. In four years, it claims to have grown its turnover by 200 percent. The number of registered recruiters on its platform has also increased from 130 to over 300. What next?


BeatMySalary Founder Karthik Prasad

Karthik Prasad, Founder and CEO, BeatMySalary, says their 'profile cards' have been a revolutionary thing in HR, and the response has been 'overwhelming'.


Two 17-year-old girls are fighting Delhi's air pollution


Ketaki Tyagi and Shruti Sood, students of Class 12, started a crowdfunding campaign to buy machines that can convert stubble into fertiliser to ensure that the harmful practice of crop residue burning is eliminated. They raised Rs 3.5 lakh and have given away three machines to farmers till now.


Ketaki and Shruti

Shruti (extreme right) and Ketaki (second from right) with women farmers in Haryana.


We want to create an inclusive workplace: Vishpala Reddy, Uber


Uber's RISE LGBTI job fair - first ever in India - brought together companies willing to promote inclusion and diversity. Uber even changed all their in-app routes in Bengaluru with rainbow colours on the day to get residents to support the cause. Vishpala Reddy, Regional HR Director, APAC, Uber speaks about Uber’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.


Vishpala Reddy

Vishpala Reddy

Authors
Team YS

