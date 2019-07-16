India's first polo startup; Do we need 10x engineers?

Often called the 'sport of kings', polo is one of the world’s oldest team sports and can be traced to Persia (Iran) between 6th Century BC and the 1st Century AD. But, did you know that the modern version of the game has its roots in India?





And now, nearly 160 years later, three Indians are looking to revive and promote the sport through “India’s first polo startup,” the Royal India Polo Club (RIPC). Launched in January 2019, Gurugram-based RIPC is an invite-only members club.





Mumbai-based Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) on Monday announced a Rs 400 crore tech-focused fund to back B2B companies in the pre-Series A and Series A stage. UIV will be raising capital from institutional and large family offices in India as well as other markets for the second equity fund. It has already received commitments amounting to Rs 50 crore.

















Co-founder of Flipkart Sachin Bansal continues to diversify his investment portfolio. According to reports, Sachin has invested Rs 200 crore in the debt issue of Piramal Enterprises through the non-convertible debenture (NCD) route. Apart from financial services, Piramal Enterprises has a business interest in the pharmaceutical segment.





Edtech startup Ardor Learning was launched to help organisations identify communication weaknesses and target outcomes. The language learning platform, which currently caters to the B2B market, offers training in 14 languages, and soon plans to make learning accessible to all with their app.





Last week, Shekhar Kirani, Partner of Accel India, took to Twitter to advise founders on hiring 10x engineers to ensure success. It caused a Twitterstorm. Engineers, founders, and investors from across the globe joined the discussion, most referring to this group as “brilliant jerks."





BeatMySalary began as a SaaS platform for recruiters to reach relevant job seekers in quick time. In four years, it claims to have grown its turnover by 200 percent. The number of registered recruiters on its platform has also increased from 130 to over 300. What next?





Ketaki Tyagi and Shruti Sood, students of Class 12, started a crowdfunding campaign to buy machines that can convert stubble into fertiliser to ensure that the harmful practice of crop residue burning is eliminated. They raised Rs 3.5 lakh and have given away three machines to farmers till now.





Uber's RISE LGBTI job fair - first ever in India - brought together companies willing to promote inclusion and diversity. Uber even changed all their in-app routes in Bengaluru with rainbow colours on the day to get residents to support the cause. Vishpala Reddy, Regional HR Director, APAC, Uber speaks about Uber’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.





