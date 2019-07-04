Reliance Jio rolls out digital literacy initiative for first-time internet users

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a digital literacy initiative in India, which aims to empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and understanding of the internet.

Jio, in a statement, said it has worked with social media giant Facebook to ensure that modules developed for the new initiative -- Digital Udaan -- are relevant for people in various cities and localities, and will also provide train-the-trainer sessions, training videos and information brochures.





"As part of the Digital Udaan initiative, Jio will engage with its users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of various apps and internet safety including use of Facebook on JioPhone to connect with friends and family in a simple, safe and secure way," the statement said.

This will be achieved through audio-visual training in 10 regional languages, it added.

"To begin with, this programme is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states," it said, adding the initiative is soon expected to reach over 7,000 locations, expanding to millions of JioPhone users and other first-time internet users.

"Jio is always looking to work with key global partners to enhance the digital life experience of the Indian consumer. The Digital Udaan initiative is one such example, which will help eradicate barriers of information asymmetry and provide accessibility in real time...Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100 percent digital literacy in the country," Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, said.





Recently, Mary Meeker's Internet Trends Report 2019 stated India now accounts for 12 percent of the world's internet users, second only to China, which is at 21 percent. USA is third at eight percent. Overall, there are 3.8 billion internet users in the world.





It also went on to say that India's internet growth has been largely driven by telecom operator Reliance Jio. It said,





