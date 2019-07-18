EDITIONS
[Funding alert] Investment platform Vested raises undisclosed amount from Venture Catalysts

Vested aims to help the rapidly growing investor community in India to diversify their portfolios globally via the US markets with this funding, which was part of its pre-seed round.

Sujata Sangwan
18th Jul 2019
US and India-based Vested, an investment platform dedicated to empower Indian investors with access to the US stock market, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Bengaluru-based incubator and accelerator platform Venture Catalysts


The funding amount is still undisclosed. However, Venture Catalysts invests in the range of $250,000-$1.5 million in early-stage startups. The investment was part of Vested’s pre-seed round. With this funding, Vested aims to help the rapidly growing investor community in India to diversify their portfolios globally via the US markets.


Commenting on the investment, Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Vested said, 


“Vested emerged as a solution that is a new-age global investment facilitation platform, and enables investors to access diverse markets in an easy and affordable manner. We are excited to be supported by Venture Catalysts in this endeavor. Their investor network is large and diverse. We are looking forward to tapping into this network and the treasure trove of expertise that comes with it.”


Vested Funding
Founded by Viram Shah, Darwin Arifin, and Eric Huynh in 2018, Vested offers an easy-to-use online platform with zero commission charges. The startup also offers education on the US market and the ability to buy fractional shares. It helps its users with the remittance process and tax tracking as well. 


While Viram and Darwin are avid investors themselves, Eric comes with massive experience in product creation and has built over 30 products over the years, some of them being featured by Apple and Google.


Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said, 


“Vested is a one-of-its-kind platform that fills a long-felt need gap of bridging investors from all over the world to local and international markets.  We believe that supporting Vested in its current phase will help them to build their product and team for rapid expansion across multiple markets.”


Last month, Venture Catalysts also backed SaaS-based customer interaction platform Jumpstart, which allows local and SME businesses to enhance their online reviews and optimise customer communication.


Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology.

