STARTUP plan for 100 Indian unicorns by 2024; Bounce raises another Rs 10 Cr from Sachin Bansal’s BAC Acquisition

Team YS
5th Jul 2019
Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's will be presenting her maiden Budget - and there's a lot of expectations, especially from the startup community. Earlier this year, the BJP manifesto promised to increase the Startup Fund to Rs 20,000 crore. Then, e-pharma companies want a budget that has reforms, which will keep up with innovation. 


Now, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Will she ensure that startups in India get the environment they need to thrive in? During her previous stint as minister for commerce and industry with independent charge, she provided a lot of support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet initiative Startup India. Even then, she understood how the startup economy functioned. Much like startups that work across sectors, the minister’s work has spanned wide segments and different ministries. This STARTUP plan is sure to help her navigate the way to 100 unicorns in India by 2024.


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister has her task cut out for the economy


Football for women's empowerment: Tanaz Mohammed is changing the game


Perceived as weak and not made for ‘rough sports,’ girls and women are often frowned upon for wanting to get on the playing field. As a child, Tanaz Mohammed’s love for football and wanting to take up the game was met with hesitation. Today, the 26-year-old from Mumbai, is helping other young girls embrace football on the road to empowerment.


Tanaz Mohammad

Tanaz Mohammed


Sachin Bansal’s BAC Acquisitions invests Rs 10 Cr debt funding in Bounce


Bengaluru-based two-wheeler rental startup, Bounce, has now raised another Rs 10 crore ($1.45 million) in debt funding from Flipkart co-founder and former CEO Sachin Bansal’s new fund BAC Acquisition. In March 2019, BAC Acquisitions had invested $3 million in debt in Bounce. Post this investment, the startup also received $3 million of debt capital led by InnoVen Capital in April.


Bounce

(L-R) Varun G, HR Vivekananda and Anil G


New unicorn Ola Electric plans to enter Latin America market


The newly-crowned unicorn from the Indian startup ecosystem, Ola Electric, has given a strong indication that it will enter the Latin American market. A tweet by Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer of Softbank, said, “Can’t wait to take our EV to Latam with my friend and partner @bhash Bhavish. To which Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal replied “Looking forward to @OlaElectric in Latam very soon! Cheers!


Ola Electric


This Bengaluru startup is taking a stab at solving India's water crisis using AI


Agua Water Systems is enabling a smart water management system to help people keep track of water usage. The plug and play system developed by Agua makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the water usage, measure water level in the pump, and also control the distribution of water. 


social story

The team along with co-founders of Agua


[YS Exclusive] Robotaxis, fuel cells, battery tech will be mainstream by 2030: Continental CEO Elmar Degenhart


German automotive manufacturer Continental AG is preparing for a very different future. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, CEO Elmar Degenhart speaks about the trends in the industry, and how robotaxis, fuel cells, and battery tech will replace the combustion engine.


Elmar Degenhart Continental AG

Elmar Degenhart, CEO, Continental AG, is spearheading some exciting projects for the automotive industry, including robotaxis and harnessing the use of software for data and connectivity.


How Wingreens Farms clocks Rs 8 Cr revenue every month


Anju Srivastava and her husband, Arjun, started Wingreens Farms as Women Initiative Network (WIN) in Gurugram in 2008, with a capital of Rs 10 lakh. Today, this sauces and dips company clocks revenue of approximately Rs 8 crore every month. But the recipe for their success is not built just on their tasty condiments; the decision to engage farmers and village women in their work paid off.


women in Wingreens

Women employed in Wingreens Farms factory

