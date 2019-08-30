A
Government

CBDT to create special startup cell for tax-related issues

Central Board of Direct Taxes issued an order saying that the 'Startup Cell' will be headed by a member (Income Tax and Computerisation) of the Board.

Press Trust of India
30th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

 The CBDT on Friday notified creation of a five-member special cell to address the grievances of startups with relation to Angel Tax and other tax-related issues.


An order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the 'Startup Cell' will be headed by the member (Income Tax and Computerisation) of the Board.


"The cell will work towards the redressal of grievances and mitigate tax-related issues in case of startup entities with respect to the administration of Income Tax Act, 1961," the order, accessed by PTI, said.


Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the creation of such a cell in the CBDT during a press conference and announced exempting startups from the so-called Angel Tax.


Startup
Also Read

Finance Ministry extends relief to all startups facing Angel Tax issues


Just this month, CBDT also said that small startups with a turnover of up to Rs 25 crore will continue to get the promised tax holiday, as specified in the Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which provides deduction for 100 percent of income of an eligible startup for three years out of seven years from the year of its incorporation.


Earlier this month, the CBDT laid out the procedure for pending angel tax assessment cases.


In a circular, it said that no verification will be done by an assessing officer if a startup has been recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the case is selected under limited scrutiny.


Similarly, it said the applicability of angel tax would not be pursued during the assessment proceedings and "inquiry or verification with regard to other issues in such cases shall be carried out by the assessing officer only after obtaining approval of his/her supervisory officer.”


Just last week, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that the dreaded Angel Tax will be withdrawn for startups and the investors into such companies.


The only condition to the above provision being that these startups have to be registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Angel Tax to be withdrawn from startups and its investors, says Finance Minister


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep Goyal

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities

Press Trust of India

NRAI hits out at Zomato for intentions to introduce gold programme to delivery vertical

Press Trust of India

How AWS is helping Zoomcar drive ahead of competition in the self-drive car rental space in India

Jerlin Justus

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $624.6M, with Udaan cornering $300M

Sameer Ranjan

Competition Commission of India initiates ecommerce market study

Press Trust of India

Decoding the product will make you king of the omnichannel

Anand Xavier

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore