A
Tech

We don't exercise editorial control, may get into contract for some exclusivity on content: TikTok

The remarks come amid a standoff between the Chinese company and homegrown social networking platform ShareChat. TikTok had sent a take-down notice to ShareChat to remove certain content that the latter complied with.

Press Trust of India
28th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Short-video platform TikTok on Wednesday said it does not exercise editorial control over users' content but may enter into contractual agreement with creators that gives it "certain exclusivity rights" over the content.


The remarks come amid a standoff between the Chinese company and homegrown social networking platform ShareChat. TikTok had sent a take-down notice to ShareChat to remove certain content that the latter complied with. ShareChat confirmed receiving the request and acting upon it.

 

Last week, ShareChat had approached the Information Technology ministry expressing concern over TikTok's move and the impact of such exclusive arrangements.


tiktok
Also Read

TikTok owner ByteDance to develop its own smartphone

 

In a statement on Wednesday, TikTok said its platform "does not exercise editorial control over users' content, which is produced entirely under users' sole discretion. However, TikTok may enter into mutual contractual agreement with some creators, where TikTok may enjoy certain exclusivity rights over the content of these creators".

 

It added that in this regard, it has undertaken legal action as part of its commitment to protect its users from copyright infringement.

 

ShareChat, however, did not comment on the issue.

 

In its letter to the ministry last week, ShareChat had rued that such take-down actions go against the principles of an intermediary, which is conceptually a neutral platform.

 

"Intermediaries cannot knowingly host or publish any information or initiate the transmission of any information. By entering into such exclusive arrangements, TikTok selects/has rights to the content being transmitted, and knowingly hosts/publishes such information," ShareChat said in its letter.

 

ShareChat had added that instead of acting as intermediaries (that are protected by safe harbour liability exemptions), such exclusivity deals result in these platforms being considered broadcasters/ streaming services (and therefore directly liable for the nature of the content distributed by them).

 

The company, which counts Twitter and Shunwei Capital among its investors, requested the ministry to take measure to "identify platforms that claim to be intermediaries but engage in business practices that result in them losing their 'safe harbour' protections".

 

"Our hope is that policy clarity would result in fairer regulation of the intermediaries and prevents entities with deeper pockets from limiting access to content creators to Indian companies," it added.

 

It also cited several state and central rules to argue that the government has already taken policy position against exclusive arrangement by intermediaries in several sectors.

 

ShareChat had asserted that it is not against such commercial arrangements, but only the legal implications of such arrangements on intermediary platforms.

 

"Our request is that the government should clarify the intermediary liability status of platforms engaging in such practices," it had said.


Also Read

After smartphones, ByteDance now plans to enter the search business


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

No more Apple MacBook Pro laptops on flights, says DGCA

Press Trust of India

Why this IIT Bombay graduate is taking up the Group-D job of trackman in Indian Railways

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Kunal Shah in conversation with Shradha Sharma; Story of Sunny Gupta who has sold 4 startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitternity extends its Series A round, gets a top-up of $1M from Sixth Sense Ventures and others

Tarush Bhalla

Pune to host Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase Day

Tenzin Norzom

LazyPay introduces 'Scan & Pay Later' feature for UPI QR codes, targets 10M users in the next 12 months

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Advantage Club raises $1M led by growX Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

$1 trillion digital economy easily doable by 2025: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Team YS

Renault plans to launch EV in India by 2022, says ecosystem not equipped

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore