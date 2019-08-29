[Jobs Roundup] Now, you can be a part of TikTok by landing a job in its parent company ByteDance

Looking at the rapid growth of digital platforms in India in the last few years, ByteDance’s TikTok is sure to crop up in mind. Initially released in 2016, it has reached millions across the country from metro cities to the nooks of rural India.





Users have enchanted by this short form video curation app, which usually has people lip-syncing to Indian movie songs and dialogues, reenacting their funny favourite scenes and of course, dancing.





Despite its unmatched popularity, TikTok’s journey has not been smooth. The Chinese app became a concern for the Central government in matters of data sharing and usage among the younger population.





However, its incredible growth is indisputable. Going ahead, TikTok’s parent company is planning to develop its own smartphone and search engine.









As it continues to push boundaries and venture into more businesses, here is your chance to be a part of this incredible journey with these job openings.





ByteDance

Global HR Consultant- Compensation and Benefits

Experience needed: 3+ years





The candidate will have to carry out policy research, which includes information collection and data analysis related to compensation and benefits. They will also have to roll out overseas human resource policies regarding the same.





In addition to this, the individual will have to design global motivation plan, attract key talent and keep the internal team motivated. The candidate should have at least a bachelor’s degree and be able to speak English. Knowing the Chinese language is also preferred.





ByteDance

Recruitment Operation Expert

Experience needed: not specified





As a recruitment operation expert, the candidate will have to establish and embed the recruitment strategy in line with the corporate strategy, and support and optimise the recruitment policy. They will be responsible for recruitment agency system construction and management.





As such, the company’s overseas recruitment management includes but is not limited to China, US, UK, and Southeast Asia. The candidate should be a team player, have leadership qualities and be able to work effectively with a diverse team.





ByteDance

Visual Designer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The candidate should develop and create the visual language for the platform and localise it for the Indian market. As a team player, the individual will have to brainstorm on projects and create digital and physical assets for marketing and operation campaigns. They will also have to communicate with the marketing team to ensure efficient and accurate implementation of designs.





ByteDance

Music Content Management Specialist

Experience needed: 2+ years





The candidate will have to identify, develop and implement a content strategy for the local market. They will also have to curate and localise in-app music content, analyse data and performance metrics on content consumption and implement progressive changes to improve overall performance.





The candidate should also drive product and UI/UX enhancement for music team and facilitate day-to-day escalations and troubleshooting of music content issues.





TikTok

Talent Development Consultant

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will focus on team leaders, middle managers, or newcomers to create customised programmes aimed at improving their managerial skills, core business skills, based on the skill sets demanded of them by the company.





They will have to identify, conceptualise, implement, measure, and improve end-to-end projects in the area of talent development by utilising various tools of talent management. Additionally, the candidate should work closely with South East Asia team and other international counterparts to continuously exchange and develop best practices and implement those in the region.





TikTok

Tamil Community Safety Operation

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will be responsible for the Tamil content safety and must ensure all inbound content are aligned with community guidelines.





They should identify potential risk and manage user experience optimisation efforts while also developing, maintaining, and implementing Community Content Security Standard. Most importantly, they should be able to read, write, and speak in Tamil.





