[Jobs Roundup] Now, you can be a part of TikTok by landing a job in its parent company ByteDance
If you are pumped up on the TikTok app or just impressed by how it grew in India, you might want to take a look as ByteDance, which is on a hiring spree.Tenzin Norzom
Looking at the rapid growth of digital platforms in India in the last few years, ByteDance’s TikTok is sure to crop up in mind. Initially released in 2016, it has reached millions across the country from metro cities to the nooks of rural India.
Users have enchanted by this short form video curation app, which usually has people lip-syncing to Indian movie songs and dialogues, reenacting their funny favourite scenes and of course, dancing.
Despite its unmatched popularity, TikTok’s journey has not been smooth. The Chinese app became a concern for the Central government in matters of data sharing and usage among the younger population.
However, its incredible growth is indisputable. Going ahead, TikTok’s parent company is planning to develop its own smartphone and search engine.
As it continues to push boundaries and venture into more businesses, here is your chance to be a part of this incredible journey with these job openings.
ByteDance
Global HR Consultant- Compensation and Benefits
Experience needed: 3+ years
The candidate will have to carry out policy research, which includes information collection and data analysis related to compensation and benefits. They will also have to roll out overseas human resource policies regarding the same.
In addition to this, the individual will have to design global motivation plan, attract key talent and keep the internal team motivated. The candidate should have at least a bachelor’s degree and be able to speak English. Knowing the Chinese language is also preferred.
For more information, click here.
ByteDance
Recruitment Operation Expert
Experience needed: not specified
As a recruitment operation expert, the candidate will have to establish and embed the recruitment strategy in line with the corporate strategy, and support and optimise the recruitment policy. They will be responsible for recruitment agency system construction and management.
As such, the company’s overseas recruitment management includes but is not limited to China, US, UK, and Southeast Asia. The candidate should be a team player, have leadership qualities and be able to work effectively with a diverse team.
For more information, click here.
ByteDance
Visual Designer
Experience needed: 2+ years
The candidate should develop and create the visual language for the platform and localise it for the Indian market. As a team player, the individual will have to brainstorm on projects and create digital and physical assets for marketing and operation campaigns. They will also have to communicate with the marketing team to ensure efficient and accurate implementation of designs.
For more information, click here.
ByteDance
Music Content Management Specialist
Experience needed: 2+ years
The candidate will have to identify, develop and implement a content strategy for the local market. They will also have to curate and localise in-app music content, analyse data and performance metrics on content consumption and implement progressive changes to improve overall performance.
The candidate should also drive product and UI/UX enhancement for music team and facilitate day-to-day escalations and troubleshooting of music content issues.
For more information, click here.
TikTok
Talent Development Consultant
Experience needed: not specified
The candidate will focus on team leaders, middle managers, or newcomers to create customised programmes aimed at improving their managerial skills, core business skills, based on the skill sets demanded of them by the company.
They will have to identify, conceptualise, implement, measure, and improve end-to-end projects in the area of talent development by utilising various tools of talent management. Additionally, the candidate should work closely with South East Asia team and other international counterparts to continuously exchange and develop best practices and implement those in the region.
For more information, click here.
TikTok
Tamil Community Safety Operation
Experience needed: not specified
The candidate will be responsible for the Tamil content safety and must ensure all inbound content are aligned with community guidelines.
They should identify potential risk and manage user experience optimisation efforts while also developing, maintaining, and implementing Community Content Security Standard. Most importantly, they should be able to read, write, and speak in Tamil.
For more information, click here.
(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)