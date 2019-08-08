A
Daily Capsule

Why Singapore's Ezyhaul is driving to India; Story of India's first licensed fisherwoman

Team YS
8th Aug 2019
Since 2017, Shreyans Mehta's healthtech startup Medcords is working to make healthcare easily accessible to the rural and semi-urban populations of India. Until now, Medcords has covered nine lakh people from 2,300 villages across four districts in Rajasthan, including Kota, Bhilwara, Tonk, and Jhalawar. 


And Shreyans says they are adding 5,000 new people daily on their platform. Read more on how the startup is bridging the gaps, and how it grew more than three times in just seven months.


Medcords heathtech

A Medcords representative educating the villagers about the benefits of the tech platform.


Apple to restrict background data for WhatsApp, Messenger


In its upcoming iOS 13 update, Apple would be restricting a feature used by WhatsApp and Messenger to make voice calls over the internet. This is to ensure that these apps do not collect user data when they are not in use. Apple also believes that it would make its devices run faster.


apple


Why getting a foothold in the US is critical for startup worxogo


YourStory’s new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, is an attempt to shift gears and offer an insight into a startup from the investor’s lens. In our third episode, Ideaspring Capital’s Managing Director Naganand Doraswamy spotlights AI startup worxogo.


worxogo

Founding team of worxogo


Intel has trained more than 1.5 lakh people on AI in India


Global semiconductor giant Intel has announced that it has trained more than 1,50,000 developers, students and professors across 150 organisations on artificial intelligence (AI) technology in India over the last two years. According to Intel, these efforts are part of its commitment to galvanise the AI ecosystem in India and nurturing local talent.


AI


Why Singapore-based logistics startup Ezyhaul is driving to India


Ezyhaul helps businesses manage their domestic and cross-border transportation needs. In a video interview with YourStory, Co-founder Mudasar Mohamed reveals what makes India such an important market and their future plans.


EzyHaul

Nicky Lum, Raymond Gillon, and Mudasar Mohamed of Ezyhaul


India's first licensed fisherwoman is riding a new wave of hope


Rekha Karthikeyan is India’s first licensed fisherwoman. Along with her husband, she faces the rough Arabian Sea every day to bring home an income so that her four daughters can live a comfortable life. 


Rekha Karthikeyan


This platform is ensuring better healthcare by connecting doctors


In an interaction with YourStory, Saurav Kasera, Founder, CLIRNet, and Mukul Nag, Mentor and Director, CLIRNet, talk about the idea behind the formation of the company, and what plans the company has for the future. 


CLIRNet founders

Ashu Kasera and Saurav Kasera, Founders, CLIRNet


Tata Trust's Antaran is reviving the lives of handloom weavers in India


Thanks to Tata Trusts’ Antaran, hundreds of artisans are now learning business and handloom skills like designing and machining, etc. Its craft-based livelihood programme is reaching out to over 200 artisans in the states like Assam, Nagaland, and Odisha.


YourStory

Representational image

