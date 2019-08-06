A
Daily Capsule

Exclusive with Vinod Khosla; Flipkart to launch free video streaming service

Team YS
6th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla – known for his differentiated thinking on technology and investing – is more optimistic than ever on Indian startups, thanks to an increase in the quality and risk-taking appetites of entrepreneurs in the country. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, the investor talks about innovation, the opportunities that excite him, red flags in startup ecosystems, and the one thing he’s still not seeing in India.


Vinod Khosla

Vinod Khosla, Founder and Partner of Khosla Ventures


Flipkart looks to launch free video streaming service in India


Flipkart will soon launch its free video streaming service, stepping up its rivalry with global player Amazon. Sources familiar with the matter said this video streaming service is likely to be launched next month with content from international and domestic production houses including 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney, and Balaji Telefilms.


Flipkart

Source: Shutterstock


Ex Myntra and Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan joins Medlife


Ananth Narayanan, former CEO of Myntra and Jabong, and former McKinsey Senior Partner, will be joining healthcare startup Medlife as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ananth will be driving the next growth curve, strengthen the team and formulate strategies around new areas of growth. He will also be joining the Board of Directors.


Medlife

Prashant Singh and Ananth Narayanan


Bengaluru startup Autovert helps you lease an EV with just a click


Founded by Uday Disley and Sachin Mehta, Autovert is making it easy for people to lease electric vehicles. At present, at least 10 percent of Ather’s vehicles have been leased through this startup. In this video Sachin and Uday talk to YourStory about the future of electric vehicles in India, Autovert’s journey and the way forward:


Autovert

The Autovert team works with Ather and at least 10 percent of the EV company’s vehicles are leased through this startup.


The future of bike taxi startups in India's tough regulatory environment


Bike taxi startups may be the need of the hour, owing to rising traffic congestion levels, but few have been able to penetrate the Indian market. Startups like Rapido, Ola Bikes, and uberMOTO are among the few to have survived but only after navigating through many a regulatory hurdle.


Bike-hailing

How long will Bike-taxis play the regulatory battle?


This Bengaluru-based startup is helping businesses amplify their sales by 5x


Bengaluru-based Sales5X aims to help businesses increase their sales by 5x by empowering and equipping salespeople with modern selling techniques. In an exclusive interview with YourStory, the founders of Sales5X shared some interesting tips for entrepreneurs to boost their sales. These are of great importance in today’s rapidly changing sales industry. 


Sales 5x

Sales 5x founders, Joseph Dass and Anmol Garg


How Vidisha Baliyan defied all odds to ace Deaflympics, Miss Deaf World 2019


Diagnosed with partial hearing impairment at birth, Vidisha Baliyan had to deal with bullying at school as a child. But she soldiered on to achieve her dreams in sports and modelling. In this week’s Monday Motivation, we feature India’s first Miss Deaf World.


Vidisha Baliyan

Vidisha Baliyan along with other participants at the Miss Deaf World pageant.


If you don’t believe in your idea, nobody else will: Shalini Warrier, Federal Bank


Shalini Warrier is one of the few women in Kerala to have made a mark in a senior leadership position in the banking industry. In a conversation, the COO of Federal Bank spoke to HerStory on why women need personal and institutional support systems to excel, the need for self-confidence, and why it’s imperative to be financially empowered.


Shalini Warrier

Shalini Warrier - COO, Federal Bank

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: Bengaluru-based Modo Edulabs is making robotics and coding easy for kids

by Apurva P

Betting on early and helping startups grow is investment thesis for Mayank Khanduja of SAIF Partners

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Techie Tuesday] From building tech for Amazon-acquired Souq to being part of Nasdaq-listed Atlassian - the journey of Dinesh Ajmera

by Sindhu Kashyaap

WATCH: How Z Nation Lab wants to grow the startup ecosystem with micro funds that can be run by successful entrepreneurs

by Vishal Krishna

Modi govt scraps Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, here’s all you need to know

by Press Trust of India

Flipkart takes on Amazon, looks to launch free video streaming service in India next month

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore