Exclusive with Vinod Khosla; Flipkart to launch free video streaming service

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla – known for his differentiated thinking on technology and investing – is more optimistic than ever on Indian startups, thanks to an increase in the quality and risk-taking appetites of entrepreneurs in the country. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, the investor talks about innovation, the opportunities that excite him, red flags in startup ecosystems, and the one thing he’s still not seeing in India.





Flipkart will soon launch its free video streaming service, stepping up its rivalry with global player Amazon. Sources familiar with the matter said this video streaming service is likely to be launched next month with content from international and domestic production houses including 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney, and Balaji Telefilms.





Ananth Narayanan, former CEO of Myntra and Jabong, and former McKinsey Senior Partner, will be joining healthcare startup Medlife as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ananth will be driving the next growth curve, strengthen the team and formulate strategies around new areas of growth. He will also be joining the Board of Directors.





Founded by Uday Disley and Sachin Mehta, Autovert is making it easy for people to lease electric vehicles. At present, at least 10 percent of Ather’s vehicles have been leased through this startup. In this video Sachin and Uday talk to YourStory about the future of electric vehicles in India, Autovert’s journey and the way forward:





Bike taxi startups may be the need of the hour, owing to rising traffic congestion levels, but few have been able to penetrate the Indian market. Startups like Rapido, Ola Bikes, and uberMOTO are among the few to have survived but only after navigating through many a regulatory hurdle.





Bengaluru-based Sales5X aims to help businesses increase their sales by 5x by empowering and equipping salespeople with modern selling techniques. In an exclusive interview with YourStory, the founders of Sales5X shared some interesting tips for entrepreneurs to boost their sales. These are of great importance in today’s rapidly changing sales industry.





Diagnosed with partial hearing impairment at birth, Vidisha Baliyan had to deal with bullying at school as a child. But she soldiered on to achieve her dreams in sports and modelling. In this week’s Monday Motivation, we feature India’s first Miss Deaf World.





Shalini Warrier is one of the few women in Kerala to have made a mark in a senior leadership position in the banking industry. In a conversation, the COO of Federal Bank spoke to HerStory on why women need personal and institutional support systems to excel, the need for self-confidence, and why it’s imperative to be financially empowered.





