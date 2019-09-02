A
Daily Capsule

Entrepreneurship lessons from Lord Ganesha - your startup fix for the week

On Ganesh Chaturthi, it is important to remember entrepreneurial lessons from the elephant-God, who is known as the 'remover of obstacles'.

Team YS
2nd Sep 2019
Entrepreneurship lessons can come from the most unexpected sources. And on Ganesh Chaturthi, it is important to remember entrepreneurial lessons from the Elephant-God, who is known as the 'remover of obstacles'.


When Karthik and Ganesha decided to race around the world to see who is the fastest, the former followed the conventional long path but Ganesha decided to be creative and walked around his parents, saying that they are his world - finding a neat and out of the box solution!


From winning a race against his much faster brother using shrewd logic to being a good listener and an avid reader and problem solver, Lord Ganesha can teach us all a little something!


startups



For more inspiration, we have a bouquet of startup stories for you this Monday.


This proptech startup eases the home buying process


Started by Anirban Chatterjee in November 2018, Buzzbricks is a real estate consulting firm that helps customers find properties that will suit their requirements. The startup claims to be cash positive since its launch. In the past eight months, it has served more than 500 clients, and has crossed Rs 78 lakh in revenue, with a profit margin of 35-40 percent from its B2B business.


Buzzbricks

Anirban Chatarjee

How fantasy sports startup LivePools grew 4X in 7 months


LivePools is among the latest entrants in India’s rapidly-growing fantasy sports ecosystem. But, the Mumbai-based startup is already making its presence felt. Launched in late-2017 by brothers, serial entrepreneurs, and sports enthusiasts Gaurav and Vickram Assomull, fantasy sports startup LivePools offers a skill-based sports predictor platform to online gamers, and lets them earn real cash rewards based on their teams’ on-field performances. 


LivePools

Rezo.ai is leveraging ML to enhance customer experience


Noida-based startup Rezo.ai uses machine learning and NLP to automate enterprise workflows with limited human intervention. It also enables automatic conversational responses to customers. Today, Rezo.ai has Delhivery, CarDekho, and clothing brand W among its clientele.


Rezo.ai founders

Manish Gupta and Rashi Gupta

Insurance startup RenewBuy acquired 1M customers in 4 years


With a vision to solve the under penetration in the insurance sector, Indraneel Chatterjee and Balachander Sekhar started RenewBuy in 2015 in Gurugram. It is an online insurance aggregator, which is backed by a proprietary technology platform through which an agent can offer insurance products to customers. The founders say it works as a digital agent model, which provides transparency and offers instant insurance for lower prices.


RenewBuy

(L to R) Devesh Joshi (CMO), Balachander Sekhar (CEO), Sandeep Nanda (CTO), Sulbha Rai (HR Head), Harman Preet Singh (CDO) and Indraneel Chatterjee (Principal Officer)

This eldercare startup uses the Army’s buddy system to help senior citizens


Gurugram-based startup EMOHA Eldercare is run by former defence personnel. It uses the military “buddy concept” to ensure the wellbeing of elders in the absence of family support. EMOHA, which stands for “Emotional Happiness”, is also an anagram of “a home”. 


Team EMOHA

Team EMOHA

This husband-wife duo is tackling the misinformation problem using AI


Unfound News is a news platform that helps users understand and consume relevant content and news stories. The algorithms help remove biases in any news piece by providing them with diverse sides to a story, and also offers contextual background information where needed. 


Unfound

Unfound Team

Bhashabharat is stitching a national network of weavers


Started in 2017, Bhagalpur, Bihar-based Bhashabharat is looking to popularise and promote traditional textiles, designs and crafts from weavers and craftsmen from different parts of India. Currently, the startup sells an average of over 100 sarees per month. Shashank says it depends on the season, and can range from 50 sarees a month to 100. 


Bhashabharat

Actor Padmini Kolhapuri with Co-founder of Bhashabharat Shashank

Authors
Team YS

