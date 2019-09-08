From the incredible story of author Ratna Vira to India's design heritage - your weekend fix

Ratna Vira, daughter of celebrated journalist Nalini Singh, can never forget how her first book, Daughter by Court Order, was rejected 15 times before it was noticed by a publisher. Eventually, her first book made it to several bestseller lists and even got a special mention in The New York Times. With the official launch of the book happening on September 10, Ratna takes us behind the scenes. From researching the subject to the experience of co-authoring a book with her daughter, she reveals all in a candid chat with YS Weekender.





Future Style Lab’s fashion brand, Ancestry has expanded its retail presence by launching its first outlet in Bangalore. They have been on a mission to re-interpret Indian heritage to cater to the modern woman. Meet Manjula Tiwari, the entrepreneur behind the stylish brand.





Manjula Tewari

As you sit at your desk at work dreaming about your next vacation that you are yearning to take, the only thing on your mind is that you just really want a change of scene and no plans in place. That’s how it usually starts. After all, the idea of a trip is something that excites us even before we decide on a destination!





Plan a trip with the help of bots or vloggers

Women and cellulite seem to have been synonymous words for so long that we often joke about it, hate it, and just don’t know what to do about it. Does cellulite bother you? Do you try to get past it? Do you need to be worried if you have cellulite? When have you done enough to help yourself, should you just accept it and love your body as it is?





There are beauty treatments to reduce cellulite

What are the most luxurious foods in the world and are they all they are cracked up to be? Do they transport you to that state of sublime ecstasy where ‘every prospect pleases and only Man is vile’? Our food columnist takes a look at super gourmet foods that you could indulge in if you don’t mind spending vast sums of money to buy them...





Alba Truffles

Do you love characters like Hercule Poirot, created by Agatha Christie, and Dirk Pitt, created by Clive Cussler? Are your favourite author Haruki Murakami and Ian Rankin? If so, you would find a soulmate in Rushabh Parikh, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Black & Green, India's first ethically curated avocado oil company.





Rushabh Parikh

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



