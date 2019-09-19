A

Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

The overall telephone subscribers in India, mobile and landline combined, increased to 118.9 crore at the end of July, registering a monthly growth of 0.2 percent.

By Press Trust of India
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio added 85.39 lakh mobile users in July, while its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 60 lakh users during the month, according to TRAI data.


The overall telephone subscribers in India, mobile and landline combined, increased to 118.9 crore at the end of July, registering a monthly growth of 0.2 percent.


The mobile subscriber base of Reliance Jio stood at 33.97 crore, as the company added 85.39 lakh users in July. In contrast, telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea continued to experience subscriber churn.


reliance jio mukesh ambani
Also Read

Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Idea in 4G download speed in March: TRAI

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel (including Tata Teleservices numbers) lost 25.8 lakh mobile users during the month, bringing down its subscriber base to 32.85 crore.


Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost 33.9 lakh customers as its base fell to 38 crore users.


Fund-starved Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), that has been in news over delay in salary and vendor payments, was the only other operator besides Jio to acquire subscribers during July.


BSNL added an impressive 2.88 lakh mobile users in July, shoring up its user base to 11.6 crore subscribers.


In the headline numbers, telephone subscriber base in both urban and rural India saw a growth.


Urban subscribers increased to 67.8 crore in July compared to 67.5 crore in June, while rural subscription increased a tad to 51.1 crore in the same period, data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

The overall tele-density in India increased to 90.23 percent at the end of July.


The number of broadband subscribers increased to 60.4 crore at July-end, rising 1.60 percent over the previous month.


"Top five service providers constituted 98.95 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2019," it said.

Reliance Jio led the tally in broadband (download speeds greater than or equal to 512 Kbps) subscriber numbers with 339.79 million, followed by Bharti Airtel (123.94 million) and Vodafone Idea (110.92 million).



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Jio to be in top 100 most valuable global brands in 3 yrs: Report


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    [Startup Bharat] This son of a farmer prevents tonnes of food wastage using a sun-powered machine

    Rashi Varshney

    Duped by a broker, this IIM Calcutta alumnus started a proptech startup to ease the home buying process

    Apurva P
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on why scale matters, his ‘big dream,’ and more

    Shradha Sharma

    [Funding alert] SucSEED Invests in cross-border ecommerce firm Eunimart

    Sujata Sangwan

    Google sets up AI research lab in Bengaluru

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook unveils second-generation Portal smart screen

    Press Trust of India

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    Tata Motors revs up in EV space, launches new powertrain

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore