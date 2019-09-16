We must not be defeated - your startup fix for the week

Maya Angelou said, “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated," a defining trait of successful entrepreneurs.





Uprist was started by Saurabh and Rahul Bhatnagar, and Saurabh Nailwal, Dhiren Chaudhary, Yogesh Prakash, Akshay Ahuja, and Amit Nautiyal. The first four years were a challenge, with monthly profits averaging at a meagre Rs 500. But then, one night, Saurabh, who had an interest in online marketing, ran a Facebook ad campaign with $20 and made $200 - a big feat considering the company's monthly profits at the time.





Realising the potential of online marketing, the startup started providing online marketing, events, and training services to early-stage entrepreneurs and businesses. And guess what? It is drawing a revenue of $1 million every year.









For more inspiration, we have a bouquet of startup stories for you this Monday.





Gurugram-based Extraclass aims to motivate students with rewards for studying by measuring the effort, not the outcome. Launched in 2017 by Persainjit Singh, Prakash Gupta, and Swati Gupta, the social online learning platform curates services for students, parents, and teachers to thrive.

Shubam

To help people test their betting strategies in sports, 28-year-old Shubham Bindlish founded Predict22 in 2016 in Bengaluru. The startup makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to provide sports fans with interesting insights and predictions.

Launched in 2014, homegrown content startup JOP Network specialises in channel curation, distribution and syndication. It offers niche channels such as Fitness Studio, Hollywood Masala, and Life Mantra, and claims over 25 million viewers across 30 countries.

Parash Pratim Borthakur CEO and Cofounder; Nilotpal Rabha CTO and Cofounder; Palash J Mahanta COO (L-R)

Bootstrapped with Rs 2 lakh, Guwahati-based startup OLatus, which supplies electrical and robotic parts to dealers in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, recorded Rs 1.2 crore in revenue in FY 2017-18.

Many companies cannot make sense of all the data they have and use only a small portion of it. While deploying AI modules on this result in bad queries and sometimes even biases. But now, Austin-based Molecula will solve these issues with its virtual data source technology.

Pratiksha Gupta, Founder & CEO, 1SpecialPlace

Telemedicine is in. Teletherapy is in too as demonstrated by healthtech startup 1SpecialPlace, which conducts online speech therapy for autistic kids and even adults with cognitive difficulties.

Anant Roongta, Founder and Director of Famous Working Company.

Set up 73 years ago, Famous Studios is eyeing a spot in the Gen Y limelight with its newest offering: Famous Working Company. The innovative coworking space, which offers shooting infrastructure to the millennial workforce, aims to be a creative hub.

