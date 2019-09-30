A

Believe in yourself - your startup fix for the week

College dropout Arshi Khan started her online career counselling platform, CollegeKhabri with Rs 25k and made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months.

By Team YS
30th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

“A man’s doubts and fears are his worst enemies. He can go ahead and do anything as long as he believed in himself,” said William Wrigley Jr., Founder of Wrigley Company. Founded in 1891, it is now the largest manufacturer and marketer of chewing gum in the world. 


Embodying this spirit, college dropout Arshi Khan started her online career counselling platform with Rs 25k and made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months. 

Bhopal-based CollegeKhabri is an online, end-to-end college and career counselling platform for students from Tier II and III India. The startup claims to have counselled 1,700 students within three months.


College Khabri

We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday

Backed by Flipkart founders, Inkers to deliver large scale AI solutions

Inkers

Team Inkers

Started by IIT Kharagpur alumni Rohan Shravan and Manish Giri, the Bengaluru-based AI startup works on Intelligent Video Analytics applications such as face recognition, object detection, tracking, and visual workflow automation.

Born out of NASA and Stanford, Space Foundry makes plasma-based printers

Space Foundry

Ram Prasad Gandhiraman (L) and Dennis Nordlund (R)

Ram Prasad Gandhiraman and Dennis Nordlund combined their skills to launch Space Foundry, which is changing the way we print parts in space, and use industrial inks and manufacture glass-based circuit boards for Industry 4.0.

Former Freecharge exec’s startup provides faster B2B payment gateway

Refrens

Naman and Mohit, Founders of Refrens

Founded by ex-Freecharge and ZipDial product manager Naman Sarawagi and tech consultant to multiple startups Mohit Jain, Refrens offers free invoicing software for business service providers and helps collect payments faster from clients. 

These entrepreneurs turned their weekend project into IoTfy

iotfy

IoTfy's team

Founded by Arpit Chhabra, Sushant Taneja, Shashank Saxena, and Shivam Dikshit, IoTfy helps consumer durable brands add IoT capability to their device categories with its chip-to-cloud IoT products.

Shell Foundation-backed Inficold preserves India’s fruits, vegetables, milk

Inficold

Team Inficold

From building cooling technologies for Intel to working on eco-friendly cooling solutions with state governments, startup Inficold is solving the challenge of food wastage due to lack of low-cost cooling tech.

myNK is India’s first blockchain-powered OTT platform

myNK

Nitin, Anurag, and Deepak

The consumer is truly king when blockchain meets entertainment. Mumbai startup myNK, a blockchain-powered video-on-demand (VOD) platform for global content, aims to revolutionise the industry and people’s viewing habits.

This entrepreneur’s journey to the ‘Unicorn Factory’ of the world

ExcelDots CEO & Co-founder Sanjeev Sharma

ExcelDots CEO &Co-founder Sanjeev Sharma

When entrepreneur Sanjeev Sharma moved to Sweden, known for its focus on innovation and sustainability, he knew just what to do. In 2018, the Indian entrepreneur launched his startup ExcelDots, which is at present using AI and ML to curb groundwater contamination.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Who owns the video you upload on TikTok or ShareChat?

Sindhu Kashyaap

India’s podcast boom: 6 platforms that offer compelling local content

Sohini Mitter

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, will replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla

Why these two women entrepreneurs wanted to disrupt the wedding card business, launched startup Mostly Handmade

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Believe in yourself - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

#ProsperityCircle: How Intuit Circles helped Invento Robotics simplify their invoicing process for global customers

Team YS

From tech giants to leading unicorns, how Taggd by PeopleStrong is creating digital recruitment solutions for both large corporations and startups

Jerlin Justus

Staying the course in impact investing

Geeta Goel

India’s podcast boom: 6 platforms that offer compelling local content

Sohini Mitter

‘If you love what you do, it makes everything much easier’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Exclusive] Why San Francisco’s coding bootcamp Lambda School is placing its bets on India

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi