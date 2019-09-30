Believe in yourself - your startup fix for the week

“A man’s doubts and fears are his worst enemies. He can go ahead and do anything as long as he believed in himself,” said William Wrigley Jr., Founder of Wrigley Company. Founded in 1891, it is now the largest manufacturer and marketer of chewing gum in the world.





Embodying this spirit, college dropout Arshi Khan started her online career counselling platform with Rs 25k and made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months.

Bhopal-based CollegeKhabri is an online, end-to-end college and career counselling platform for students from Tier II and III India. The startup claims to have counselled 1,700 students within three months.





We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday

Team Inkers

Started by IIT Kharagpur alumni Rohan Shravan and Manish Giri, the Bengaluru-based AI startup works on Intelligent Video Analytics applications such as face recognition, object detection, tracking, and visual workflow automation.

Ram Prasad Gandhiraman (L) and Dennis Nordlund (R)

Ram Prasad Gandhiraman and Dennis Nordlund combined their skills to launch Space Foundry, which is changing the way we print parts in space, and use industrial inks and manufacture glass-based circuit boards for Industry 4.0.

Naman and Mohit, Founders of Refrens

Founded by ex-Freecharge and ZipDial product manager Naman Sarawagi and tech consultant to multiple startups Mohit Jain, Refrens offers free invoicing software for business service providers and helps collect payments faster from clients.

IoTfy's team

Founded by Arpit Chhabra, Sushant Taneja, Shashank Saxena, and Shivam Dikshit, IoTfy helps consumer durable brands add IoT capability to their device categories with its chip-to-cloud IoT products.

Team Inficold

From building cooling technologies for Intel to working on eco-friendly cooling solutions with state governments, startup Inficold is solving the challenge of food wastage due to lack of low-cost cooling tech.

Nitin, Anurag, and Deepak

The consumer is truly king when blockchain meets entertainment. Mumbai startup myNK, a blockchain-powered video-on-demand (VOD) platform for global content, aims to revolutionise the industry and people’s viewing habits.

ExcelDots CEO &Co-founder Sanjeev Sharma

When entrepreneur Sanjeev Sharma moved to Sweden, known for its focus on innovation and sustainability, he knew just what to do. In 2018, the Indian entrepreneur launched his startup ExcelDots, which is at present using AI and ML to curb groundwater contamination.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



