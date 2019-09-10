A

Intuit Inc appoints Aditi Puri Batra as new Country Manager

Aditi Puri Batra, as the new Country Manager of Intuit India, will oversee the operations and expansion of the QuickBooks offering in the country.

By Suman Singh
10th Sep 2019
Intuit Inc has appointed Aditi Puri Batra as the new Country Manager of Intuit India who will oversee the operations and expansion of the QuickBooks offering in the country.


Batra has been heading the sales and marketing divisions at Intuit for nearly two years. In addition, she has also been helpful in driving customer growth year-on-year for QuickBooks Online, one of India’s leading cloud accounting software for small business and accountants.


In a press statement, Batra said,


“I am confident that we will continue to showcase our partnership with accountants to propel small business growth in India. We, as a company are working towards helping accountants in India grow their practice and help simplify the financial lives of their small business clients.”


Aditi Puri Batra

Aditi Puri Batra - Country Manager, Intuit Inc

With over 21 years of experience in sales and business development, Batra has been able to set up and scale sales teams, establishing complex multi-million-dollar partnerships and incubating C-level relationships for some of the largest internet and media brands, including Amazon, Google, CBS, CNET and CNBC.


Founded in 2005, Intuit India is a subsidiary of Intuit Inc, which has designed QuickBooks Online, with over 4.5 million customers. Since its launch in 2012, the accounting software has been helping accountants to better serve their customers in the SaaS age.


The company uses AI to understand key phrases in emails and automates them to tasks that can be answered based on priority. It also gives dashboards for accountants to understand cash flow problems of their clients.


Its “QuickBooks” network allows Artificial Intelligence (AI) to work on three broad themes - smart money, smart decisions and smart connections – to help small businesses.


While QuickBooks Capital helps to remove the friction from the lending process where banks ask for collateral from first-time entrepreneurs, QuickBooks Payments helps small businesses get paid more than two times faster, and QuickBooks Assistant is a virtual assistant that delivers financial insights. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Suman Singh

