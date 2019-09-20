A

UC Browser Turbo witnesses 5M downloads globally, expects to cross 10M monthly active users by FY20

Browsing app UC Browser Turbo, part of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, is expected to clock in 10 million monthly active users by the end of the fiscal year, the company said.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Sep 2019
UC Browser Turbo 1.6, a browser with minimalist design from UCWeb, part of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, said it has attracted a large number of users in India and Indonesia, and witnesses over five million downloads globally

 

Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said, 

 

“UC Browser’s fast downloading and traffic-saving features have earned us a strong reputation. UC Browser Turbo is a more convenient search tool with a clean interface and ad block feature for those who want a simple platform to navigate. It is designed to provide users with a faster search experience. We are delighted at the positive response to the app.”

The browsing app is expected to clock in 10 million monthly active users by the end of the fiscal year, the company said in a statement.


Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business

UC Browser Turbo was launched across 148 countries and regions and is available in eight languages including English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic.

 

UC Browser Turbo 1.6 weighs 36MB for the 32-bit version and 42MB for 64-bit version, and also has a new ‘Share’ function, giving users the option to share website pages and other details with another user. 

 

The company said the browser offers multi-language support, which is customisable, and there is a Quick Search function as well Private Browsing and Free Cloud Acceleration within the app.

The browser allows users to download their preferred videos in advance so they can watch them even without an active internet connection. There is also the option of Customisable Homepage, allowing users to add preferred pages and websites to the home page from Bookmarks, and delete all default sites to enjoy a blank homepage. The homepage also supports users’ pictures as a background.

 

UC is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services, and its product portfolio includes content distribution platform UC Browser, UC Browser Turbo, UC Browser Mini, and UC Ads for mobile marketing. 

 

UC Browser claims to have reached 430 million monthly active users globally.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

