A
Daily Capsule

Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas

Apply for YourStory Tech30 for a chance to win up to Rs 10 lakh. Amazon's 'I Have Space' initiative has joined hands with 20,000 mom-and-pop store owners.

By Team YS
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in building over 15 lakh connections, creating more than three lakh jobs, and helping companies raise more than $1 billion in funding. There's also the chance to be a part of the coveted annual Tech30 list - a proven launchpad for select innovative early-stage startups. And this year, there’s up to Rs 10 lakh cash prize to be won. This is a call to action from YourStory to startup founders to put their best foot forward. Apply here!


TS_Tech30_capsule

How Amazon is partnering with kiranas for deliveries


Amazon has, under its I Have Space initiative, joined hands with 20,000 mom-and-pop store owners in 350 cities across India, making them delivery partners. The retail and tech behemoth aims to leverage this network to penetrate deeper into big and small cities.


Amazon IHS Usha

Meet Ashwini Asokan who built an AI retail disruptor in Chennai


Ashwini Asokan certainly does not all the stereotypes. At Mad Street Den, the AI startup which she launched in 2013 in Chennai along with her husband Anand Chandrasekaran, Ashwini fills in the shoes of the CEO (with her husband as the CTO). 


Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den

Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den

Vincent Lou on why Club Factory wants to increase focus on India


Chinese ecommerce firm Club Factory recently announced its expansion plan for the Indian market, saying that it plans to onboard 10,000 sellers on its platform this year. In an interaction with YourStory, Vincent Lou, Co-founder and CEO of Club Factory, speaks about the company's gameplay in India and what keeps him interested in cross-border business.


Vincent Lou

We are capable of achieving whatever we want: Sminu Jindal


Sminu Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal SAW Limited, never knew how to give up. Giving up simply doesn’t exist in her dictionary. Although bound to a wheelchair since she was only 11-years-old, Sminu has not let anything come in the way of her dreams. She has broken the glass ceiling as one of the first women to enter the steel, oil, and gas sector, and taken on every challenge her way to take Jindal SAW Limited to greater heights.


Sminu Jindal

Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal SAW

How Miracle Foundation is empowering orphaned children across India


Texas-based non-profit Miracle Foundation, which operates in Delhi-NCR, has given a voice to over 6,075 orphaned children in India. So far, around 687 children have been placed with families, 320 have been trained in life skills and technology, and more than 200 have received mental health support.


Caroline Boudreaux

Caroline Boudreaux (center), Founder, Miracle Foundation.

Women entrepreneurs who successfully built startup unicorns


To reach the top is not just about the right product and the ability to scale but also about having a good product-market fit, and a driven team of leaders. Then, there are other challenges - raising funds, making profits, becoming profitable, reaching the $1 billion valuation - or achieving the unicorn status. While the unicorn club, like most others, might seem like a boys’ club, there are several women entrepreneurs who have managed this feat.


Billion Dollar company

L -R: Emily Weiss, Jennifer Hyman, Jennifer Fleiss and Neha Narkhede

TransUnion CIBIL's credit scores help SMBs secure easy loans


CIBIL, one of the most popular credit bureaus in India, was started in 2000. In 2017, American consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion acquired a 92.1 percent stake in it, after which it came to be known as TransUnion CIBIL. Today, it claims to have credit data of over 2,400 members, including banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, etc.


transunion cibil

Sujata Ahlawat, VP and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Interactive, TransUnion CIBIL

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Team YS

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    14 passive income ideas for earning money as you sleep

    Tarun Mittal

    YouTube funds 8 learning creators from India, to develop 'high-quality' content

    Sohini Mitter

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    How B2B ecommerce marketplace Mjunction has balanced surging business volumes and nonstop growth

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Why buy when you can rent customised furniture from Delhi startup Fabrento

    Debolina Biswas

    Startup lessons: meet 5 teachers who have taken the entrepreneurial route to success

    Tenzin Norzom

    Through the Eyes of the Investor: Why Ideaspring Capital is backing this Bengaluru startup building the future of AR

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    [Funding Alert] FPL Technologies raises $4.5M in round led by Matrix Partners India and Sequoia India

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How coworking spaces are overcoming challenges to drive growth in India

    Sindhu Kashyap

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore