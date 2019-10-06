A tête-à-tête with Masterchef star Sarah Todd; A taste of gourmet beer - your weekend fix

Australian chef and former Masterchef star Sarah Todd has been very busy of late, preparing for one of the biggest culinary events, the 2020 Australian Open Chef Series. While it's a huge leap in her career, Sarah's journey so far has been nothing less than colourful.





From modelling to competing in MasterChef Australia and owning multiple restaurants in India, she has done it all. Don’t miss this exclusive interview with Sarah Todd, where she takes us on a journey from Australia to India.





The long weekend is here, and while the festive spirits of Navratri is in the air, if that's not your scene, you can take a break and binge-watch these series on Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

The most common goal of a diet is weight loss. But is all weight loss the same? Here’s a checklist of all the problem zones in your body that you should look out for and how to handle them.

Do you love gourmet beers? If so, don’t miss the story of a young couple who launched a microbrewery in Chandigarh. Priyanka Gupta, entrepreneur, restaurateur, and medical doctor, along with her husband, Amritanshu, gave North India its first microbrewery called Hops n’ Grains, 10 years ago.

Fusion Afro Latin dancing is on top of the charts for the beauty of its movements and its techniques. Don’t miss The Afro-Latin Dance Festival in Mumbai from October 10-14. Shital Joshi, Latin dance enthusiast, who is hosting the festival, tells us all about it.

Do you love Munshi Premchand’s novels? Are your favourite authors Albert Camus and Gabriel Garcia Marquez? If you agree, you would love to meet Kewal Kapoor, Director & Creative Strategist, CHAI Kreative and Return of Million Smiles.

