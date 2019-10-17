A

Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)

Now living on a remote island in Thailand, Tyler speaks to YourStory about his journey from Los Angeles to Stockholm and India's impact on the startup ecosystem.

By Team YS
17th Oct 2019
Tyler Crowley is credited for Stockholm’s rise as the startup capital of Europe and the ‘unicorn factory’ of the world. He is also the man behind STHLM TECH MEETUP, Europe's largest monthly startup event, and STHLM TECH FEST, Scandinavia's largest annual startup event.


Now living on a remote island in Thailand, he speaks to YourStory about his journey from Los Angeles to Stockholm and India's impact on the startup ecosystem.


Tyler Crowley

Be unreasonable if you want success

Natural Salons

At TechSparks 2019, CK Kumaravel, CEO of Natural Salons and Spa, told the audience that irritation is the biggest source of energy, and often holds an opportunity. He urged people to root for more entrepreneurs, especially women and asked founders to ‘be unreasonable’ and think bigger.

Meet India’s first woman cyber crime investigator

Dhanya Menon - cybercrime investigator

As a cybercrime investigator, Pattathil Dhanya Menon probes all kinds of cases, including cyberstalking and abuse, financial fraud, and data theft, and also raises awareness on cybersecurity. She aims to open a cybersecurity academy in the near future.

How 3 engineers scaled their dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

PortraitFlip

PortraitFlip cofounders: Sunny Chaudhury, Lavdeep Chahal and Shubhanshu Maheshwari (L-R)

Pune startup PortraitFlip, which acquired its first customer through a Facebook ad, has served customers in India, the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. The startup last year recorded a turnover of Rs 1.2 crore. 

Sakshi Gupta braved loss and depression to start Startupvisors

Sakshi Gupta- Personal Stories

Sakshi Gupta, Founder of Startupvisors.

Startupvisors aims to be a bridge between an idea and starting up. Backed by experts, it provides a one-stop platform for all the assistance an entrepreneur requires to begin her startup journey.

This serial entrepreneur built multiple brands in Muscat and Kochi

Startup Bharat: KTExplorer

Deepak Nair, Founder of Newway Technologies

Deepak Nair, who is based out of Oman, decided to go back to his roots and amplify the tourism in God’s Own Country with his startup brand, KTExplorer. He also is the founder of InteracOman, an esolutions provider.

World Food Day: Heroes rooting out hunger in India

Syed Gulab

Syed Gulab serving food for free outside the Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Bengaluru.

As we celebrate World Food Day on October 16, the date on which the United Nations established FAO, SocialStory brings to you a list of individuals and organisations who are putting in efforts to drive hunger away from the country. 

Kolkata medtech startup aids in early diagnosis of chronic diseases

EzeRx Founder and CEO Partha Pratim

EzeRx Founder and CEO Partha Pratim with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

The Kolkata-based healthtech firm EzeRx is on a mission to make the adoption of a preventive healthcare approach more appealing and accessible for Indians by providing easy and affordable diagnostic solutions.

