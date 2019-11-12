Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story

Singles' Day 2019 created a new record with a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $38.4 billion overtaking the 2018 number of $30.8 billion.

By Team YS
12th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

What if you were your best competition? Started in 2008, Alibaba’s Singles Day is now regarded as a benchmark event for the Chinese retail industry and also an indicator of the health of this segment.


The annual event racks up bigger sales than Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday combined. Singles' Day 2019 created a new record with a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $38.4 billion overtaking the 2018 number of $30.8 billion.


This 25.7 percent GMV growth sets aside the apprehension about a perceptible slowdown in the Chinese economy and the online shopping frenzy had participation from across the globe.


alibaba

How unicorns are writing India’s startup story

Family of unicorns

Family of unicorns

InMobi may have been India's first unicorn, but several homegrown startups have since then made their way into the coveted club. With around 24 now, including Flipkart, One97 Communications, Ola Cabs, OYO Rooms, and BYJU'S, the country has emerged as the third-largest ecosystem for more successful startups right behind China and the US but ahead of Britain and Israel.


Brenda Wilkerson of AnitaB.org on the future of women in tech

Brenda Wilkerson

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO, AnitaB.org

Speaking with HerStory at the Grace Hopper Celebration India 2019 that recently took place in Bengaluru, Brenda Darden Wilkerson, the President and CEO of AnitaB.org, shares her insights into how things have changed for women in tech today, what she loves about the industry, and why she’s excited about the future.


Vanishri Deshpande launches HRtech ‘startup for startups’

ConnectEcho

Founders of ConnectEcho - Vanishri Deshpande and Satheesh KV

Started by Vanishri Deshpande in 2017, Bengaluru-based ConnectEcho is using technology and storytelling to solve the hiring problem for startups. Vani started her journey as a leadership recruiter in 2004, and in 2011 joined Flipkart’s talent acquisition team. Her HRtech startup lists Cred, Rapido, Acko, Licious, and Vymo among its clients.


Mohit Beotra is addressing India’s air pollution problem

Air Pollution Action Group

51-year-old Mohit Beotra

Mohit Beotra left his job at Airtel and went on to establish the Air Pollution Action Group. The social initiative aims to create awareness about air pollution among citizens and work with the government to implement measures to improve air quality.


These edtech startups are changing India's learning game

education

On the occasion of National Education Day, celebrated to mark the birthday of Independent India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, YourStory lists startups that are inspiring young minds in India.


This innerwear company produces 261 times the renewable energy it needs

lavos

Vijaya Raghavan, Founder and CEO, BS Apparels and Lavos Performance

Started by Vijaya Raghavan in 2010, Lavos Performance works out of a clean-energy fuelled facility he set up for his first company. Lavos uses a unique bamboo-organic cotton blend to manufacture clothes, and makes Rs 2 crore a year.


Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

netflix india_srk

Netflix's pricing innovations and increased focus on local Indian content are being seen as major growth drivers. In a first-of-its-kind offering, the OTT service had rolled out a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 in India in July. That seems to have borne fruits.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alibaba creates new record at its Singles' Day 11.11 2019 with GMV of $38.4B

Dipti Nair

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Press Trust of India

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Press Trust of India

The woman who helped Sachin and Binny Bansal hire talent at Flipkart has now built a HRtech ‘startup for startups’

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mastercard partners with Tappy Technologies to turn your watch into a contactless payment device

Tarush Bhalla

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Press Trust of India

Mastercard launches Fintech Express programme for startups in Asia Pacific

Tarush Bhalla

[Techie Tuesday] From working for free at HCL to writing code that caught Google’s eye, and then building AI in healthcare: HealthifyMe’s Sachin Shenoy’s journey

Sindhu Kashyap

[Tech30] This startup is using AI to accelerate drug discovery

Urvi Jacob

This HR tech startup uses AI to help India Inc make inclusive hires

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore