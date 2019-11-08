Google Pay for Business app launches in Chennai

Google Pay for Business app launched in Chennai on Thursday, targeting small and medium size businesses.





The mobile application enables small and medium businesses to adopt digital payments that vastly reduces hassle and time required in the completion of paperwork and verification.





"With Google Pay, customers can now pay directly at the merchant stores using QR codes or phone numbers. It also allows small businesses to accept digital payments without incurring additional costs", a press release said.









".. with Google Pay for Business, we aim to ease their path to go digital and tap the massive consumer opportunity with digital payments created on the back of massive growth of UPI in the country," Sajith Sivanandan, Managing Director and Business Head, Google Pay and NBU Initiatives, said.





To further expand the merchant-based digital payments, Google Pay has collaborated with Pine Labs and Innoviti to enable UPI payments across POS terminals, two lakh stores in over 3,500 cities and towns.





'Google Pay for Business' transfers each rupee earned by the merchant directly into their UPI-linked bank account, it said.





Messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday also rolled out the 'Catalogs' feature for its WhatsApp Business app that will allow enterprises to showcase photographs of various products that potential customers can browse through.





"Previously, businesses had to send product photos one at a time and repeatedly provide information now customers can see their full catalogue right within WhatsApp. This makes business owners look more professional and keeps customers engaged in the chat without having to visit a website, it added.





The new feature -- which is being rolled out in countries like India, the US and Indonesia -- is intended to make it easier to learn about the products and services businesses offer.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







