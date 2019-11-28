India-focussed fintech fund EMVC bolsters its leadership team

Early-stage India-focussed fund ​EMVC​ on Thursday said that it has made new additions to its leadership team, hiring senior leaders from India’s financial technology circuit as venture partners.





The global venture capital fund said that it has hired seasoned venture and angel investor, Nitin Sharma and Truecaller India MD Sandeep Patil as venture partners in Bangalore.

It also hired noted fintech and legal expert Alex Acree as an advisor based in the East Coast US.





Melissa Frakman, Founder & Managing Partner of EMVC





Speaking on the additions, Melissa Frakman, Founder and Managing Partner of EMVC, said,





“As our global strategic network and portfolio of high-growth early-stage companies continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Nitin, Sandeep, and Alex to the team. Their unique expertise at the intersection of financial services, technology, and venture will help accelerate our portfolio companies’ growth in India and internationally.”





EMVC said that Sandeep Patil, MD of India at Truecaller, will continue his role concurrently. Before this, Sandeep was Head of Corporate Strategy, Consumer and Commercial Lending at Flipkart and served as an Associate Partner at McKinsey in London.





He has also worked with Capital One Bank in the US, and Actis Investments, and holds an MBA from London Business School and B Tech from IIT Bombay.

On the other end, Nitin Sharma is an experienced venture and angel investor in India and the US, and has invested in more than 25 startups until now. At present, he is the founder of Incrypt Blockchain, which has been investing and helping develop blockchain ecosystems grow by tapping into developer networks and engaging in deep policy discussions.





Previously, Nitin was the Founding Principal at Lightbox, now a $400 million AUM fund in India, which was spun out of Kleiner Perkins and Sherpalo.





Earlier in his career, Nitin was an investor in the US at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and holds an MBA from The Wharton School, and two degrees from the University of Southern California​.





Apart from the new additions, EMVC also said that it has added AP Hota, Founding CEO and MD of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to its advisor network.





Earlier this month, EMVC also announced its investment in voice commerce platform ​Niki​.





It has also invested in digital investment tech firm ​Wealthy.in​, on-demand salary app ​Kaarva​, and education finance platform ​Credenc​.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







