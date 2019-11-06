India will have 100 unicorns by 2025; Meet the co-creator of the database that powers Facebook, Apple

With more than 9,000 technology startups, the Indian startup ecosystem has great potential to create unicorns. This has been proven over and over again in 2019 as Delhivery, Bigbasket, Ola Electric, Druva, Icertis, Dream11, CitiusTech, and Rivigo made it to the coveted club this year.





Now, a Nasscom report titled, Indian Tech Startup Ecosystem – Leading Tech in the 20s states that, by 2025, India will have around 95-105 unicorns, enjoying a cumulative valuation of $350-390 billion.





And one of the key indicators of this growth lies in the investments in Indian tech startups that remained steady between January and September this year amid elections, regulatory issues, and an economic slowdown.





In the first nine months of 2019, homegrown Indian startups raised $7.67 billion across 603 deals. In a data-driven funding report, YourStory Research, the research arm of YourStory Media, provides an in-depth overview of the emerging trends in investment activity in the Indian startup ecosystem.





Prashant Malik

From working on developing Facebook’s search engine, Prashant Malik went on to co-build Cassandra, NoSQL database management systems designed to handle large amounts of data. And it is the core on which Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, and Apple run even today.





Vijayaraghavan Venugopal and Varun Khanna, Co-founders, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited

Swiss startup Aeronutrix Sports Products entered the Indian market in 2015. Its flagship brand Fast&Up caters to performance needs in sports and intelligent nutrition supplements for an active lifestyle.





Diane Wauters

In her current position as the Sustainability & Agricultural Development Director, APAC for Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), Diane Wauters has worked with 4,000 Indian farmers in three years. Now, she wants to work with 12,000 more in the next five years.





LoanCompareIndia.com

Fintech startup Loan Compare India provides individuals and small-time businesses with a comparison platform to help them pick the right loan product to suit their needs, based on machine learning (ML) algorithms.





Oral healthcare checkup by Smile Express

Founded by Dr Mukesh Panwar in 2017, Smile Express has conducted over 300 screening and treatment camps in government and private schools, colleges, slums, and industrial areas in Jaipur, Rajasthan.





Rohit Chawla, Co-founder, Bare Anatomy

With experience in the personal care market, Rohit Chawla took a plunge into personalised beauty care by listening to what each hair profile needed. Ingredients sourced from the place of origin, its products are specially made for each customer’s requirements.





Arpita Ganesh

Arpita Ganesh is now Co-founder of The Voice Company having sold her lingerie company Buttercups to CEK TExstyles to make it into an Amazon-only brand. Hear from the Indian Bra Queen.





