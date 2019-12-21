Sell your used phones from your doorstep (and other top stories of the day)

In India alone, the used phones market is worth $10 billion, with device upgrade cycles becoming shorter by the day.

By Team YS
21st Dec 2019
Have you ever sold or exchanged an old mobile phone?  


If yes, you’re a part of a global industry that is estimated to reach $52.7 billion by 2022. In India alone, the used phones market is worth $10 billion, with device upgrade cycles becoming shorter by the day.  


There are, of course, large used goods marketplaces like OLX, Quikr, and even Flipkart-owned 2GUD that allow consumers to take part in second-hand buying and selling.


But, Cashmen is an app that allows you to sell used mobile phones and tablets in exchange for instant cash from your doorstep.


Check out the app and read our review, here


Cashmen

These startups have some pointers for the next Jharkhand govt

Servicall

Sunita Jaiswal and Sangeeta Jaiswal, co-founders of Ranchi-based Servicall

In the run-up to the Jharkhand Assembly Election results next week, YourStory spoke to some of the startups based in the state to know their stories, their experiences, and their expectations of the next government.


This entrepreneur followed the OYO model to open Glam Studios

Sadiya Naseem

Sadiya Naseem, the Founder of Glam Studios, wants to organise the unstructured salon space in India by creating a tech-driven chain of budget options through aggregation, standardisation, and brand associations.


Investment platform LetsVenture's portfolio now valued at $1.07 B

LetsVenture

LetsVentue Team

Since its inception in 2013, LetsVenture has facilitated over $100 million in investments. Its portfolio of startups have raised over $150 million in funding. In 2019 alone, 34 of LetsVenture's startups raised follow-on rounds, including Sugar Cosmetics, FleetX, Yulu, Khatabook, Medtrail, Sattviko, Trell, Original4Sure, MCaffeine, ClassPlus, myHQ, Meddo, Henry & Smith, Niki, Little Black Book, and Purple Style Labs.


This Kochi startup helps mitigate risks during disasters 

HW Design Labs

Jayakrishnan AL, Founder and Director, HW Design Labs.

Founded by Jayakrishnan AL, HW Design Labs has come up with a Disaster Warning Broadcast System to aid rescue operations by bridging communication gaps in the event of calamities.


OYO appoints Ankit Gupta to head self-operated hotels in India and South Asia

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta as Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India & South Asia

Ankit Gupta has been appointed to the newly created management position and will report to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia. He will be responsible for leading OYO LIFE, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey, and OYO Home in the country.


This Chennai entrepreneur wants Specsmakers to be a Rs 53 Cr turnover brand

Specsmakers

Pratik Shah

Forty-one-year-old Pratik Shah rebranded his father’s single-store business and scaled it to 250 stores in 23 cities across India in 10 years. The company has now raised close to $14 million in funding.


Oppo announces $143 M fund to woo developers globally, including India

Oppo Reno 2

Smartphone maker Oppo will allocate $143 million in 2020 to support developers across the globe to boost its operating ecosystem. The development comes a day after Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei and its sub-brand Honor approached developers in India to boost its own mobile application suite Huawei Mobile Services on the lines of Google Mobile Service.


Authors
Team YS

