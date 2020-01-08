At CES 2020, tech giants unveil the future of gadgets (and other top stories of the day)

YourStory is in Vegas at CES 2020, the world’s largest annual technology trade show produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which kicked off on Monday.

By Team YS
8th Jan 2020
The Mecca for many tech enthusiasts, the trade fair promises to showcase the latest breakthroughs and innovations in technology. From Artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) to 5G, robotics, drones, wearables – all the latest technology is here.


On the first day of the show, Samsung unveiled its advances in robotics, AI, 5G, edge computing, and AR, as it laid out its vision for a new decade it termed the “Age of Experience”.


The company unveiled its vision for the new decade with robots as ‘life companions’ and introduced a small, robot personal assistant called 'Ballie', which is designed to understand and support your needs by being proactively helpful around the house. 


Read our coverage here to stay updated with all the latest news from the trade expo.  


P&G says innovating, operating like a startup to compete with startups

P&G, Proctor & Gamble, Phil Duncan, Fama Francisco, Marc Pritchard

P&G’s Chief Design Officer Phil Duncan, Global Baby and Feminine Care CEO Fama Francisco, and Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard spotlight the company’s latest innovations being featured at its PGLifeLab exhibit at CES 2020.

At CES 2020, consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble spelt out how it is innovating like a startup and operating with the agility of one to compete with startups. The company’s latest innovations on display at CES include digital diapers, tech toothbrushes, a toilet paper robot, and more.


How Jyotsna Uttamchandani scaled family business Syska Group

Jyotsna Uttamchandani

After a nine-year stint in the US with companies like Microsoft, Jyotsna Uttamchandani returned to India to join Syska Group, the family business. She currently handles the Syska Mobile Accessories business (offline channel) and a team of 1,800.


From FarmVille to BYJU’s: Prakash Ramachandran’s journey 

Techie Tuesday - Prakash Ramachandran

Prakash Ramachandran, CTO, Byju's

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Prakash Ramachandran, the CTO of BYJU'S. He talks about his serendipitous relationship with computers, his learnings at CDAC, HP, and Zynga, and how he rediscovered his love for education.


Here are 10 changemakers to look out for in 2020

Social story

This year, health, education, climate change, and other environmental and social concerns will be top priority. And these changemakers are bringing their A-game to drive us to betterment.


Four Indian startups receive equity-free grants from Y-Combinator

Y Combinator

A pitch session at Y Combinator.

Y-Combinator, the San Francisco-based seed accelerator, announced it has awarded $15,000 each in equity-free grants to its most promising startups that enrolled with the Startup school course. Bengaluru-based Circles, Wealth42, Sandoras, and Chandigarh-based Vizitor are among the 41 startups that made the cut.


Here's how Indian jewellers are betting big on investing in gold

jewellery

Gold demand in India rose to 760.40 tonnes between January to December 2018, according to India Brand Equity Foundation data. Indian gold jewellers are positive for 2020 can usher in growth and new opportunities in the segment. 


Key logistics trends to watch out for in 2020

logistics

2019 saw some great investments in logistics startups along with a focus on B2B and last-mile augmentation. Let us now take a look at what 2020 holds for the sector.


