MoneyGram, EbixCash join hands to tap India market

The tie-up will enable MoneyGram to reach additional consumers through Ebix's 3,20,000 distribution outlets, significantly increasing coverage in rural areas.

By Press Trust of India
24th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-headquartered money transfer service provider MoneyGram and India's EbixCash on Thursday formally announced a partnership to tap the Indian market.


EbixCash will help MoneyGram scale its touch points (service outlets) considerably in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, which witness migration to the Middle East countries.


"The strategic partnership aims to service inward remittance volumes of $3 billion annually by targeting remitters in key sending markets outside India. EbixCash expects net revenues for EbixCash to be between $20 million and $35 million annually from this partnership once fully rolled out," the two financial service providers said.


Remittances are money or goods that migrants send back to families and friends in their countries.


Partnership
Also Read

Ebix acquires asset and wealth management software company Miles for $19 M


With the tie-up, MoneyGram will now be able to reach additional consumers through Ebix's 3,20,000 distribution outlets spread across 768 districts, 4,000 cities, and more than 75,000 villages, significantly increasing coverage in rural areas, a statement said.


Customers of EbixCash in these locations can now also access the MoneyGram platform to affordably and quickly send or receive money to/from family and friends across over 200 countries and territories.


"MoneyGram is focusing on diversification by investing in both its digital business and in key international markets such as India," said Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MoneyGram.


"Partnering with the largest financial exchange in the country is an important milestone, and we are excited to enable EbixCash to plug into the MoneyGram platform to access our customer-centric capabilities and services," he added.


Robin Raina, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Ebix Inc, said: "We are excited with the nature of this strategic partnership, which is a win-win for both sides. Being a master agent for MoneyGram, our interests will now be perfectly aligned to ensure that MoneyGram's reach is spread across the length and breadth of India through our strong franchisee network."


EbixCash, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix Inc, is a leading international supplier of on-demand software and ecommerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, while MoneyGram International Inc is a global provider of innovative money transfer services.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Post acquisition, AHA Taxis eyes Tier II and Tier III cities in India as its next destination


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Food startup Samosa Singh raises $2.7M in Series-A round led by She Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Logistics startup LogiNext raises $39M in Series B from Tiger Global, Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
This ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Logistics startup LogiNext raises $39M in Series B from Tiger Global, Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

POCO looking to become independent legal entity in India

Press Trust of India

WEF launches blockchain track and trace platform for businesses

Press Trust of India

Startup tableau to showcase tech innovations at Republic Day parade

Bhavya Kaushal

Info Edge sets up alternative investment fund to invest in tech

Rashi Varshney

Niti Aayog to develop National Data Platform to ensure consistent and credible data

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore