Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week

It is very easy to give up if you fail once. After all, why risk it again? But, someone famously said, "You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.”





And that's what Ayush Goyal, a BTech computer science graduate from Amity University, did. In college, Ayush decided to do a data entry job, which required him to pay a deposit of Rs 4,000. After a month, he realised he was conned – he lost the deposit and wasn't even paid for his work.





Taking this lesson in failure, Ayush set out to change the freelance economy in India. In 2016, he launched MissonKya.com, a marketplace connecting freelancers with companies. Now rebranded ExpertRight, the startup has annual revenue worth Rs 2.2 crore, having worked with more than 18,500 freelancers since inception.





For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.

Team SQUATS with Indian actor Suniel Shetty

Started with an initial investment of Rs 90,000, Pune-based SQUATS is a fitness startup with a vision to make 50 million people fit. It currently claims to be adding 3,500 new clients every month.





Kavita Mehta, Founder and CEO, Caymus Tech

Mumbai startup Caymus Tech operates an AI-led skilling platform for young professionals. It is backed by prominent Silicon Valley executive Rob Solomon.





Geetansh Bamania, CEO, Rentomojo

From the founder making doorstep deliveries to a Series C fundraise, Bengaluru-based Rentomojo clocked a revenue of Rs 110 crore in FY19. Here is the online furniture and appliance rental startup’s growth journey.





Josh Talks Co-founders Supriya Paul and Shobhit Banga

College students Supriya Paul and Shobhit Banga started Josh Talks in 2014 with Rs 2.5 lakh. Today, apart from its flagship product, the Gurugram startup has three new offerings and is set to hit Rs 13.5 crore in revenue.





Founders Sridhar and Ankit

In 2015, Ankit Shukla and Roopika Srivastava launched fashion brands Adamo and Evah under Concord Ventures Group. Now, with investor Shridhar Sarma, they are rolling out Truck and Mortar fashion trucks that will take luxury brands to 100-plus cities.





Slice team

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Slice offers payment cards tailored to the needs of students and young professionals between the ages of 18 and 29 years. It has 200,000 customers as of now, and is operational in over 16 cities.





Team at Proctur

Pune-based edtech startup Proctur is giving the much-needed heft to offline coaching institutes to compete with the increasing number of e-learning startups.





