Reliance Group-backed proptech firm Square Yards acquires Azuro

As a part of the transaction, Azuro's team, including the co-founders, will be joining Square Yards, with the rental and property management platform operating under the larger umbrella.

By Debolina Biswas
6th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Proptech company Square Yards announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Mumbai-based rental and property management platform Azuro. As a part of the transaction, Azuro's team, including its co-founders, will be joining Square Yards. Azuro will operate under the larger umbrella, along with the same brand name.


acquisition
Also Read

Square Yards Q1 revenue rises 53 pc to Rs 60 Cr


Founder and CEO Tanuj Shori said in a statement:


"Square Yards is building an integrated intermediary ecosystem for the real estate industry and this requires the best of technology and talent. Azuro’s innovative approach in grabbing market share in the large rentals and property management sector gives us opportunity to add synergies to the current value chain. Azuro’ founding team is among the best in the business, strengthening our management bandwidth as well. Both rentals and property management are multi-billion-dollar opportunities but currently under-served in India. We will look forward to scaling this business in India and further globally in countries like the UAE, Canada, Australia where we have a significant presence.”


Gurugram-based Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani led-Reliance Group, had reported last May that it had turned profitable.


Azuro was founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay alumni Altaf Ahmad, Sushant Kumar, Sudhanshu Mishra, Ayush Agrawal, and Vishal Chauthmal. The platform offers rental and property management solution, taking care of the logistical and tactical pain points involved with finding a tenant, background checks, automated rent collection, property maintenance, and tenant exits. Azuro's technology allows accurate pricing of properties, faster tenant finding and providing services to customers throughout the property ownership lifecycle.


"...We aim to catalyse the next phase of growth by leveraging Square Yards’ platform using its reach, operational resources, and the consumer platform squareyards.com," said Altaf.

Azuro is backed by marquee investors including Kae Capital, Mumbai Angels and White Unicorn Ventures. They will now join the cap-table of Sqaure Yards.


“It has been great to partner with Team Azuro from their very early days. They demonstrated the ability to create compelling product offerings in a highly fragmented market which enabled them to build a successful commercial operation. Coupled with Square Yards' deep understanding of the real estate brokerage market and a strong backbone of technology and people, the unification is primed to capture a big opportunity in the O2O (offline to online) real estate services market,” said Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner at Kae Capital.


Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup SuperMoney raises $1M in pre-Series A from Unitus Ventures

Also Read

[Funding alert] Proptech startup YourOwnRoom raises $1.3M to scale its co-living business


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alleged Tencent leak reveals 25,000 deaths from Coronavirus, 1.54 lakh infected

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

Bootstrapped with Rs 7k, this college student’s gardening startup has bagged a Rs 10 Cr project

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals Paytm's 3-3-3 growth model, profitability roadmap
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Head of fintech investments at PayU, Amrish Rau moves on from the company

Tarush Bhalla

India slips to 40th position on International IP Index

Press Trust of India

Alleged Tencent leak reveals 25,000 deaths from Coronavirus, 1.54 lakh infected

Sutrishna Ghosh

How effective partnerships strengthen the ecosystem: business and creativity insights from India Art Fair 2020

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Fintech startup SuperMoney raises $1M in pre-Series A from Unitus Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

RBI announces incentive for lending to MSME, home, auto sectors

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore