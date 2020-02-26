How this techie is solving India's commute problem

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Varun Agni, Co-founder and CTO of Bounce, who went from building a computer in his teens to solving Bengaluru’s commute and traffic issues.





Conosh founders

Conosh was started in 2018. It is a common platform where people come together and connect by sharing meals, also providing a platform for home chefs to showcase their food.





Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

At Future Decoded in Bengaluru, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft wants to create distributed architecture that can help developers focus on real-world problems





Dr Ramesh Chandra Biswal along with his team in front of his mobile market

Odisha-based Villa Mart runs a mobile rural market that buys farmers’ produce at their doorstep for double the price and sells it to villagers. It has a network of 2,000 farmers.





Chirag and Vivek, at their central kitchen in Mumbai

Mumbai-based Yummy Tiffins is an online tiffin service that lets customers choose meal combinations. The platform now wants to expand to other cities and start a health food service.





Nicola Stojanow

In an exclusive interview, AE Ventures CEO Nikola Stojanow explains how blockchain is becoming mainstream and why India is a prime market for them to invest in.





GuruQ Founder Minal Anand

GuruQ believes quality is the strongest mantra in the tutoring market. It has a strong community of teachers, students, and parents, and plans to leverage technology to grow faster.





Dressing up and styling kids are not that tough any more thanks to the many kidswear brands in the Indian apparel industry. Here are some of them.





