Govt introduces new electronic form SPICe+ to reduce time for incorporation of companies

The ministry said the new web form would facilitate on-screen filing and real-time data validation for the seamless incorporation of companies.

By Press Trust of India
25th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government on Monday introduced a new electronic form for incorporation of companies, saying the initiative will help in reducing the time and cost of starting a business in the country.


SPICe+, an integrated web form, would have two parts – for reserving names for new companies and providing various services at the time of incorporation.


"Registration for EPFO and ESIC shall be mandatory for all new companies to be incorporated through SPICe+, and no EPFO and ESIC registration numbers shall be separately issued by the respective agencies," the corporate affairs ministry said in a release.


computer services
Also Read

IMA wants more monitoring stations, all polluted cities under clean air programme


The ministry, which is implementing the law, also said the new web form would facilitate on-screen filing and real-time data validation for the seamless incorporation of companies.


Ten services, including the issuance of EPFO and ESIC registration numbers, would be done through SPICe+. It replaces the electronic form SPICe (Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically).


The labour ministry, the Department of Revenue in the finance ministry, and the Maharashtra government would also offer certain services through the form.


Registration for EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) and ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) would be mandatory for the incorporation of new companies.


Further, the registration for profession tax would be mandatory for all new companies to be incorporated in Maharashtra through SPICe+.


According to the ministry, the new form has been notified as part of the government's ease of doing business initiatives and would reduce "time and cost of starting business in India".


Mandatory issuance of PAN (Permanent Account Number), TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number), Profession Tax Registration (Maharashtra), and the opening of a bank account for the company concerned would be done through the form.


Director Identification Number and GSTIN, if applied, would also be allotted. GSTIN is the Goods and Services Tax Identification Number.


All required filings under the companies law as well as the incorporation of companies are made through its portal MCA21. The new form would be available on this portal.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Content marketplace Pepper raises Rs 2.2 Cr from Titan Capital, YourStory, other angels

Sampath Putrevu

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta

Twitter-backed ShareChat acquires social commerce startup Elanic

Sujata Sangwan

How a farmer’s son is fixing the farm-to-fork supply chain with his agritech startup

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Mukesh Ambani reminisces Reliance's startup days in a chat with Satya Nadella
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Rupeek raises additional $30M from GGV Capital, Binny Bansal, others

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm's Japanese arm PayPay reaches 25M users, close to 2M merchant partners

Tarush Bhalla

Twitter-backed ShareChat acquires social commerce startup Elanic

Sujata Sangwan

India at cusp of becoming premier digital society: Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says tech should build trust, inclusivity, and sustainability

Vishal Krishna

CCI orders detailed probe against MakeMyTrip, OYO

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore