Why Katrina Kaif turned to entrepreneurship
Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty specifically for Asian skin late last year. Here's why she believes that the brand is poised for success.
Cybersecurity can help SMBs avoid data breaches
SMBs are often targeted by cyber threats as most small businesses don’t have the required cybersecurity measures in place to protect, detect, or react to attacks.
Space Federation of India privatising Indian space
Space Federation of India is an exclusive not-for-profit association, especially for private space sector players – startups, SMBs, and corporates – who want to get into the sector.
This couple helps children fight blood cancer
Founded by Monica and Arvind Vohra in 2013, Leukemia Crusaders supports children suffering from cancer by collaborating with hospitals and providing funds for treatment.
This smart PA can simplify your life
Sorted AI helps organise notifications, take notes, set up reminders, and automatically classify personal documents, so you can be more focussed and productive.
Bring Marie Kondo's approach to your inbox
InstaClean lets you get rid of unwanted emails, spams, and subscriptions in bulk. In the process, it also helps you reduce your carbon footprint.
From making losses, this manufacturer clocked Rs 150 Cr
Milan Thakkar joined Walplast when its B2C vertical was struggling to stay afloat. Then, it grew at a CAGR of 80 percent, clocking Rs 150 crore turnover in three years.
A Ranchi startup is using AI to simplify hiring
Biofie uses video resumes and an AI-powered matching process to make the job search and hiring process efficient. Its clients include Godrej, Myntra, and Capgemini.
