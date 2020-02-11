Meet this 86-year-old grandma who raps

From Shakespeare to rapping, Madhur Jaffrey may just have done it all. The first author to take Indian cuisine to the West, the 86-year-old (yes, would you believe it?) has written over 30 books, appeared in films and TV shows, and has even done dramas on the radio and the stage.





Gunning for profitability

From early-stage startups to unicorns, businesses are now rethinking the growth-at-all-costs mantra. Their focus has now shifted towards making profits.





Susmita Bardhan at Mission Rise Women Entrepreneurship Summit.

At Meesho Mission Rise, a Women Entrepreneurship Summit, the company honoured and recognised women entrepreneurs for their contribution in growing the phenomenon that is social commerce.





Oyo recently laid off 2,400 employees across India. Layoffs may have become mainstream, but that isn’t likely to deter talent from entering the startup ecosystem.





Sneha Sharma

The story of India’s fastest woman F4 racer Sneha Sharma, who’s also an airline pilot, is sure to give wings to the dreams of those who aspire to follow their heart.





Tarang Khurana, Director, ICON Solar-en Power Technologies

ICON Solar-en Power Technologies manufactures solar photovoltaic modules. It counts the state governments of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, as well as L&T as clients.





Pune-based agritech startup KhetiGaadi, founded in 2016, is a full-service agri-ecommerce marketplace that connects key stakeholders of India’s agriculture industry.





With increased AI augmentation and the transformation of processes and people that enable it, the topic of the ‘Future of Work’ requires immediate and urgent attention.





