Critical personal data must be kept within country: Niti CEO

The statement comes in the backdrop of India mandating global technology giants including Mastercard and Visa to comply with the data localisation norms in the public interest.

By Press Trust of India
26th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Critical personal data of the people must be kept within the country, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said here on Tuesday.


The statement comes in the backdrop of India mandating global technology giants including Mastercard and Visa to comply with the data localisation norms in the public interest.


Data localisation requires data about residents be collected, processed, and stored inside the country, often before being transferred internationally, and usually transferred only after meeting local privacy or data protection laws.


"On cross border data, I am quite clear that...there is vast amount of data and critical personal data must be kept within the country. I am a great believer that the personalised critical human data definitely must be kept within the country," he said.
niti aayog
Also Read

Niti Aayog suggests using blockchain to resolve biz, governance process inefficiencies

Kant also said that the government is in the process of creating a portal to share data on public platform for public use as India generates a huge amount of data.


"India has a vast amount of data. Niti Aayog is working on a portal to put this data in an anonymous manner in public domain so that the people across the sectors can utilise it," he said at the US-India Forum organised by industry body FICCI and supported by the central government.


India has over 2,000 startups working in artificial intelligence and machine learning and the start-ups can't be starved of the data.


"There is a need to create an economic framework for data pooling as a business resource in a responsible manner. It is not possible for India to grow rapidly at high rates without a technological leapfrogging in many areas of growth. India has to get into sunrise areas of the industry, and I believe India can radically change the landscape of electric mobility," said Kant.


The Niti Aayog CEO said India offers the size and scale to do innovations across health and education among other sectors. India has a scale of data that no other country can offer.


"Indians are going to use data to a greater size and scale as we are the only country in the world which has a varied bank of biometrics," he added.


Aruna Sundararajan, former telecom secretary, said: "We must open up and enlarge the regulatory sandboxes in every area and have a full play for innovations."


In a separate session on Advancing US-India Energy Cooperation, ReNew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha said there is a need for structural reforms in the power sector.


The most important thing that needs to be looked at is that renewable energy is subset of power sector, he said, adding unless some structural reforms in the power sector are done, there will be problems in all parts of value chain in power sector including renewables.


"We have state power distribution companies which are in poor financial health. If the health of discoms does not improve then fundamentally we will not have healthy power sector. It is not just renewables but also thermal power generating companies (which are affected due to discoms non-payment)," Sinha said.


He also talked about issues such as land acquisition, local connectivity which need to be sorted out to give boost to power sector in the country.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This bootstrapped edtech startup aims to bring quality tutors at your doorstep

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus impact: Jeff Bezos and top 10 billionaires lose record wealth in a day

Sohini Mitter

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down as company's Chief Product Officer named new chief

Press Trust of India

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How this techie is solving India's commute problem
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] AI enterprise software startup Eureka closes $20M in Series B round

Sujata Sangwan

Why graphology is an effective tool for entrepreneur coaching

Vinit Bansode

Target of $5T economy is statement of intent: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

Workshops on product, technology, and design at Future of Work to help you race ahead of your peers

Team YS

India's IPR regime robust, in compliance with best global practices: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down, to be replaced by Bob Chapek

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore