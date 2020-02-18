Paytm extends payment service partnership with Uber

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it had extended its partnership with Uber to enable passengers to pay for their ride through credit or debit card using its platform.





Earlier, passengers were able to pay for their rides through Paytm wallet and other modes like cash and cards separately.





Commenting on the partnership, Puneet Jain, Senior Vice President at Paytm Payments Gateway, said,

"Uber and Paytm have been long-standing partners. We are extending this partnership to a full-stack payment gateway. This integration will benefit millions of Uber riders to make seamless, instant payments from their cards, which might already be saved on Paytm."





Under the extended partnership, Paytm will also provide a range of services to Uber's driver partners under the Uber Care programme, including savings accounts, zero-fee debit cards, and significant cashback at Indian Oil, Paytm FASTags among others.





"With the latest credit and debit card integration with Paytm, we hope to promote more digital transactions, reduce cash dependency on the platform and improve the country's digital financial infrastructure," Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia said.





Earlier, Uber announced its integration with Delhi Police's Himmat app, which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It would be optional for passengers to share their ride-tracking option with the police, Delhi Police officials said.





Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the integration with enhanced location services and travel information would help save lives.





Deputy Commissioner of Police for IGI Airport Sanjay Bhatia said that if a passenger opted for the emergency service, then the passenger's details with live location of the taxi would be shared automatically with the Delhi Police Headquarters.





