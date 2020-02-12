ShareChat expands target audience with Appnext recommendation engine

Appnext is enabling ShareChat to get discovered via exclusive on-device placements by offering users relevant, personalised content discovery experiences.

By Sujata Sangwan
12th Feb 2020
Bengaluru-based regional language social media company ShareChat has announced a partnership with Appnext, a leading mobile discovery platform, to expand its target audience. 


Since its partnership with Appnext, ShareChat said its daily user acquisition has grown substantially. 


Suraj Kawade, user acquisition and partnership manager at ShareChat, said,


“Appnext enables us to operate in a much more agile, proactive and strategic manner with precise users targeting resulting unmatched performance. Fraud is one of the major performance metrics for Appnext and is actually non-existent. Given this success, Appnext is now one of our trusted partners and the third largest acquisition source for ShareChat.” 


ShareChat
Appnext said it is enabling ShareChat to get discovered via exclusive on-device placements, addressing the core needs of its users by offering them relevant, personalised content discovery experiences.


The company does this through the integration of Appnext’s recommendation engine on top mobile device brands, powered by Appnext Timeline, a patent-technology that displays contextual and personal app recommendations directly on-device and within a myriad of apps. 


Elad Natanson, CEO and Co-Founder, Appnext, added,


“As our industry transforms and the need to scale reach accelerates, leaders like ShareChat are looking for innovative solutions to get their apps and services discovered, used and reused so they can be even more responsive to customer needs, and offer experiences that can set them apart in the marketplace.” 


In August 2019, ShareChat had raised $100 million in its Series D round of funding. Twitter and TrustBridge Partners were the two new investors that joined this latest round.


Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan, and Bhanu Singh in 2015, ShareChat offers its services in 14 languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri.


It allows users to share their opinions, record their lives and make new friends - all within the comfort of their native language. The startup, reportedly valued at $600-$650 million, has 60 million monthly active users across the country.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

