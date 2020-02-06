Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals Paytm's 3-3-3 growth model, profitability roadmap

Digital payments giant Paytm has had an astonishing journey since India’s infamous demonetisation in 2016. Now, four years down the line, the market is different. With UPI eating into the transaction pie of digital wallets, it’s clear that payments will continue to exist as a zero-fee business in the country.





But Paytm is planning India’s first technology payments IPO, eyeing Financial Services as the next major frontier of growth. The plan is simple – monetising the existing customer base while achieving profitability.





Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells YourStory, "Paytm’s growth is divided into three segments. The first three years were all about finding the right product-market fit; the next three were about revenue and monetisation. The last phase will be about profitability and free cash flows."





At present, the Noida-based unicorn is in its second phase of that journey, having spent the last 12 months reducing its EBITDA losses by 50 percent year on year. The next two years will be all about monetisation and expansion.





In an interaction, Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals the advantages of having different organisations under one umbrella, and why it’s important to reach profitability before going for an IPO.





Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, One97 Communications

Paytm’s bid to profitability is a part of its plan to file for an IPO, which the company declared in 2018. Over the last few years, One97 Communications has launched multiple affiliates to boost commerce transactions on its platform, including Paytm Entertainment and Paytm Travel.





Amol Anand (L) and Amod Anand (R), Cofounders, Loom Solar

Founded by Amod Anand and Amol Anand, Loom Solar is called the ‘fastest-growing SMB’ by Amazon. In just 17 months, the company has installed 3,500kW solar panels in 9,000 Indian homes creating around 4.2 million units of electricity from solar panels.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO

In a townhall mail to all of its employees, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes, spoke of the company's 2020 plans and its way forward.





From a full-fledged tuberculosis campaign to a degree-level online course, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to improve public health and upgrade the quality of education in India as part of this year’s Budget.





Tech startups and founders welcome Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s allocation to the national optical fibre network and the national mission on quantum tech, saying the move will help build Digital India.





Subhash Chandra L, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles

In an extraordinary tale of brick-and-mortar entrepreneurship, Sangeetha Mobiles’ Subash Chandra overcame a difficult childhood and took his Bengaluru company to unprecedented heights. Here’s his inspiring story.





In this week’s GGV Podcast, Hans Tung and Madhu Yalamarthi of GGV Capital speak to Rajesh Yabaji, Co-founder and CEO, BlackBuck, about the logistics space in India, and how it is impacting the economy





