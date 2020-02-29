[The Turning Point] From an Instagram handle to becoming an experience discovery platform – the journey of Trell

In 2016, IIT-Bombay alumnus Pulkit Agrawal wanted to get a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. He went and met one of his friends in Mumbai and asked him to take him to the pandals. Pulkit’s friend took him around and also ensured he got a fair share of information about the myths and legends surrounding the festival.





Pulkit soon realised that such information was not available anywhere on the internet, and could be found only on blogs. But not everyone has a knack for writing, and hence, a lot was left undocumented.





This was the eureka moment, which sparked the idea in Pulkit of bringing together people having interesting knowledge about the country from both urban and rural areas. Pulkit also wanted to make blogging more fun for those who are not into it due to lack of writing skills.





Pulkit Agrawal

“When it comes to online content consumption, there is a growing demand for more engaging content, especially in vernacular languages. While there are international platforms like YouTube and Pinterest that offer a plethora of content in various categories, there is a significant lack of meaningful content in vernacular languages that cater particularly to Indian users,” says Pulkit.

Pulkit got along with his batchmates from IIT-Bombay - Arun Lodhi, Prashant Sachan, and NITIE alumnus Bimal Kartheek Rebba and founded Trell in 2017.





Trell (trail experiences and tell your friends), is a mobile-only visual blogging platform where people can share their most cherished experiences of the places they have visited.





The startup aims to bridge the gap between users looking for meaningful content around lifestyle inspirations and content creators or aspiring influencers who wish to create vlogs of their interests and lifestyle stories via videos and photos.

The initial days

Trell was initially started as an Instagram handle in Mumbai, and the posts were exclusively about the lesser-known aspects of the city. In just four months, the page went viral with more than 40,000 followers.





“This was the kind of validation we needed to grow it into something bigger. We interacted with more than 1,000 bloggers and figured out that blogging in English was not for everyone, considering the large percentage of non-English speaking people. However, there were many with the potential to be highly engaging and connect with the audience in their native tongues. By clubbing these things together, we transformed Trell into a visual blogging and lifestyle community platform,” says Pulkit.





Today the platform is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Where does it stand now?

About 60 percent of Trell’s users come from Tier II and III cities like Indore, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Agra, Dehradun, Kochi, Tripura and the rest are from metro cities with Bengaluru and Mumbai having the highest number of consumers.





The team claims the Trell app has been downloaded more than 2.9 million times, with monthly active users (MAUs) for the month of October 2019 standing at 5 million.

In December 2019, Trell raised $5.5 million in seed round and got pre-Series A funding from prominent investors like Sequoia’s Surge Capital, Fosun RZ Capital, KTB Network, BEENEXT, WEH Ventures, and Sprout Ventures.





The team is now looking to expand its user base and further augment its technology capabilities to provide its users with a more seamless experience, both in the creation and consumption of content.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)