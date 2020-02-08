WhatsApp Pay set to launch in India; Decoding Budget 2020 for logistics

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted WhatsApp the necessary permissions to operate its digital payment service in a phased manner.

By Team YS
8th Feb 2020
Facebook seems to have finally convinced NPCI to allow WhatsApp Payments in India. 


According to a media report, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI payments infrastructure, has granted WhatsApp the necessary permissions to operate its digital payment service in the country. However, this will take place in a phased manner. 


In the first phase, the company will offer this payment service to 10 million users. Post completion and receiving pending other compliances, WhatsApp can do a full rollout thereafter, and compete with the likes of market leader Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.


Whatsapp_Capsule

Can the proposed national policy remove roadblocks for India’s logistics sector?

logistics

India's logistics players are hopeful that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020, which announced a national logistics policy, will boost growth across industries and enhance last-mile delivery.


My biggest learning is the art of influencing without authority: Jaya Jagadish, AMD

Jaya Jagadish - AMD

As India Engineering Lead and Corporate Vice President, Silicon Design Engineering, AMD, Jaya Jagadish leads a team of 500+ engineers across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. She tells us about changing the design narrative and why we must encourage more women in tech.


Why ByteDance’s music streaming app Resso stands out in a competitive market

Resso_Bytedance

ByteDance launched Resso in select markets towards the end of 2019, and the app has already recorded more than 100,000 downloads. Here’s why it is unlike any music-streaming app.


How a couple’s kitchen experiment led to starting up Munchilicious

Munchilicious

Rohit Pugalia and Purvi Pugalia, Cofounders, Munchilicious

Husband-wife duo Rohit Pugalia and Purvi Pugalia stumbled upon the perfect snack to address their own cravings. This is the story of how a granola recipe helped the couple build Munchilicious.


This former newspaper delivery boy built a Rs 140 Cr cloud business

christopher richard

Christopher Richard, MD and Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies

Bengaluru-based Christopher Richard worked a number of odd jobs to make ends meet at home. After quitting education after his Class XII, he chanced upon a three-month computers course and entered the world of IT.


Academy Awards 2020: Meet artistes who made India proud at the Oscars

Bhanu Athaiya

With the 92nd Academy Awards coming up on February 10, 2020, actors, filmmakers, visual artists, and musicians are gearing up to see who takes home the golden statues. Although no Indian film is making it to the red carpet this year, YS Weekender brings you some of the Indian artistes who gave us a place in world cinema.


A lot of our online sales is going to Tier II, III cities: Swarovski's Lars Schmidt

Swarovski

Lars Schmidt, Managing Director, Swarovski, Consumer Goods Business, Southeast Asia and India

In a conversation with YourStory, Lars Schmidt, Managing Director, Swarovski Consumer Goods Business, Southeast Asia and India, spoke of his new role in the company and what the India market looks like. 


