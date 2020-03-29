Here's how you can contribute to COVID-19 relief funds
The coronavirus crisis has gripped India and now is the time to act. Several platforms have opened individual donations for you to make a difference.
- +0
- +0
How you can help COVID-19 relief funds
The coronavirus crisis has gripped India and now is the time to act. Several platforms have opened individual donations for you to make a difference.
The world after this coronavirus pandemic
It is 2029 – a world post the COVID-19 pandemic. And it's a whole new world. A father writes a letter to his daughter on what the future looks like.
How India Inc is helping the underprivileged
After a stimulus package was announced by the central government, corporates too have put their hat in the ring to tackle the outbreak.
Life in Hong Kong amid coronavirus
A firsthand account from a Hongkonger on how the city is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, and more importantly, loneliness.
Our job is to continue to invest in cycles: Avnish Bajaj
Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, discusses and decodes the implications of coronavirus on the startup ecosystem.
Hand sanitisers are now flying off the shelves
The coronavirus outbreak has sharply spiked demand for hand sanitisers and according to one estimate, its market is projected to cross $2 billion by 2025.
Nasscom suggests measures to lessen burden
Nasscom has put forth various suggestions to the government, which can address the immediate concerns of startups like cash flow and taxation burden.
Practo to supply COVID-19 testing kits
Practo will now have the COVID-19 testing kits on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct coronavirus detection tests.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0