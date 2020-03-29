Here's how you can contribute to COVID-19 relief funds

The coronavirus crisis has gripped India and now is the time to act. Several platforms have opened individual donations for you to make a difference.





It is 2029 – a world post the COVID-19 pandemic. And it's a whole new world. A father writes a letter to his daughter on what the future looks like.





After a stimulus package was announced by the central government, corporates too have put their hat in the ring to tackle the outbreak.





Yin from Hong Kong tells how life has changed amid the coronavirus outbreak

A firsthand account from a Hongkonger on how the city is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, and more importantly, loneliness.





Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix India.

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, discusses and decodes the implications of coronavirus on the startup ecosystem.





The coronavirus outbreak has sharply spiked demand for hand sanitisers and according to one estimate, its market is projected to cross $2 billion by 2025.





Nasscom has put forth various suggestions to the government, which can address the immediate concerns of startups like cash flow and taxation burden.





Shashank ND, Co-founder and CEO, Practo

Practo will now have the COVID-19 testing kits on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct coronavirus detection tests.









Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!