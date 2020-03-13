Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown of malls, theatres, pubs, night clubs

A day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the state government on Friday swung into action, announcing lockdown of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week.

By Press Trust of India
13th Mar 2020
A day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the state government on Friday swung into action, announcing the lockdown of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week.


Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, wedding events and birthday parties state-wide for a week.


"We will close all universities for a week in the entire state," he told reporters.


B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa

Odisha declares COVID-19 'disaster', earmarks Rs 200 cr to combat coronavirus threat


Yediyurappa said the measures were taken in public interest and sought their cooperation. The Chief Minister also said the decision was arrived at after discussion with medical experts and officials.


On reviewing the situation after a week, the next course of action would be decided, he said.


In its bulletin regarding COVID-19, the state government said six samples were found positive for coronavirus, including that of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away.


Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also ordered all educational institutions to be closed till March 31 over the coronavirus threat, and earmarked Rs 200 crore to combat the disease.


He said cinema halls, public swimming pools and gyms will also be shut till the end of March.


The chief minister said the government has declared COVID-19 a 'disaster' though nobody has so far tested positive for the virus in the state.


Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences are to be cancelled, he said, adding, social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, wedding receptions, and parties are to be regulated by local authorities.


The Delhi government has also closed all primary schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure.


With this uncertainty on the horizon, edtech startups in India have decided to take it upon themselves to help students stay at home without compromising on their lessons.


Startups like BYJU’S, Vedantu, Toppr, and Lido Learning are offering various online courses for free.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

